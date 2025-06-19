Craving Brownies On A Diet? Celebrity Fitness Trainer Has A Guilt-Free Fix

Dieting usually means saying goodbye to your favourite desserts, especially brownies. The cravings hit hard, and it is even tougher when someone orders one right in front of you. But what if we told you that you don't have to resist anymore and enjoy your brownie guilt-free? Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a recipe for brownies for all the dessert lovers, but with a healthy twist. She has introduced us to a healthy apple brownie recipe, which is a mix of both nutrition and taste. It will definitely keep your sweet tooth happy and cravings in check.

The ingredients required for apple brownie are 1 cored and peeled apple, 1 egg, 1/2 cup cocoa powder, 1 tsp baking powder, and 1 tbsp coconut powder. Optional ingredients are maple syrup, 1 tsp vanilla extract, a pinch of salt and chocolate chips.

She also shared the step-by-step method to make apple brownies.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius and lay baking paper into a brownie pan. Cut apples into chunks, then add to a blender with eggs, cocoa powder, maple syrup, coconut flour and baking powder. Blend on high until smooth and free of lumps. Transfer the mixture to the brownie pan. Bake for 20 to 27 minutes, or until cooked through. Let cool completely at room temperature before slicing.

As we all know, mango is mostly avoided when on a diet. So, Yasmin shared a guilt-free, refreshing recipe called Thai Mango Salad. This salad is a colourful mix of veggies such as carrot, cucumber, lettuce, cabbage, bell peppers, and edamame. Toss all the veggies together, then top it with fresh mango slices and crushed peanuts.

