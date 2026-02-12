Celebrity Dermatologist Shares 10 Hormone Biohacks For Women

Are you tired of feeling like your hormones are controlling you? From food choices and weight fluctuations to mood swings and more, an imbalance in hormones can indeed affect your overall lifestyle. But what if simple changes could ease many of these frustrations? In an Instagram video, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a prominent aesthetic physician and board-certified dermatologist, suggests 10 hormone biohacks every woman should know. The celebrity skin expert, who specialises in non-surgical treatments for anti-ageing, acne, hair loss, and body contouring, is also known for working with several artists in the industry, including Soha Ali Khan and Kusha Kapila, among others.

In the video, she elaborates, “Most women don't have 'hormone problems', they have habit problems.” She then continued explaining that these small daily biohacks quietly fix what pills often don't. These hormone biohacks are:

Track Ovulation, Not Just Periods

According to Dr Gupta, understanding your ovulation cycle is key to hormone health and balance. She highlights the importance of tracking ovulation each cycle because it reflects true hormonal health.

Increase Calories After Ovulation

In the second half of your cycle, she advises eating slightly more nourishing meals to support progesterone levels and reduce PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome, which includes physical and emotional symptoms before or after periods, such as mood swings, fatigue, irritability and bloating).

Strength Train 2–3 Times Weekly

She recommends, “Add strength training two to three times weekly to stabilise blood sugar and prevent hormonal weight gain.”

Get Morning Sunlight Within One Hour Of Waking

Morning sunlight is one of the key natural sources of Vitamin D for the body. Alongside this, the skin expert mentions soaking in the sun within one hour of waking to “reset cortisol” levels and “sleep hormones” like melatonin and more.

Check Ferritin, Not Only Haemoglobin

She also suggests, “Ask to check iron stores (ferritin) so fatigue and hair fall are corrected early.”

Ensure Daily Bowel Movement Consistency

“Maintain daily digestion with fibre, water, and movement to help excess hormones leave the body,” Dr Gupta explains.

Sleep 7–8 Hours Nightly

The importance of getting the optimum amount of sleep for overall health cannot be overstated. Similarly, the dermatologist mentions, “Protect hormones by sleeping seven to eight hours consistently, as sleep repairs hormonal signalling.”

Limit Excessive Cardio And HIIT

She recommends balancing workouts by limiting excessive cardio and prioritising recovery, especially if you have irregular cycles.

Switch To Glass And Steel Containers

The doctor advocates switching to glass and steel containers instead of plastic to reduce hormone disruption.

Support Progesterone With Stress Management

“Lower stress daily with breathing, walking, or quiet time, as calm nervous systems support progesterone,” she elaborates.

In conclusion, incorporating these simple biohacks into your daily routine can help support hormonal balance and improve overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.