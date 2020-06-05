Highlights A healthy diet can support your heart health

Add berries to your diet for better heart health

Eat fibre rich foods to control heart disease risk

Cardiovascular diseases include disorders related to the heart and blood vessels. Some cardiovascular diseases are - abnormal heart rhythms, coronary artery disease, heart attack, heart failure and more. According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally. More people die annually from these diseases than from any other cause. Four out of 5 cardiovascular disease deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one-third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age. Certain factors can put you at a higher risk of heart disease. A healthy diet can help you control the risk. You need to avoid certain foods while you need to make a few your best friend to prevent heart diseases.

Cardiovascular diseases: Know what to eat and avoid for a healthy heart

Foods to eat-

1. Nuts and seeds: These are loaded with essential nutrients and micro-nutrients. Some of the best nuts and seeds for your heart include- almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, hemp seeds and chia seeds.

Nuts and seeds can provide essential nutrients beneficial for heart health

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Leafy greens: Green leafy vegetables should be an essential part of your diet. These are loaded with health benefits. Spinach and kale are the two best options to choose from.

3. Berries: Colourful berries are a treat to your taste buds. These are also good for your heart health as they are loaded with antioxidants. Add blackberries, strawberries, blueberries or raspberries to your diet.

4. Whole grains: Adding whole grains to your diet will provide you plenty of fibre. These can also help control bad cholesterol levels.

Also read: Breakfast Options You Must Try For A Healthy Heart

Foods to avoid-

1. Soda: Carbonated drinks are loaded with sugar. These drinks contain zero nutrients. Sipping soda can increase body weight and contribute to a higher risk of heart disease.

2. Sugary items: Too much sugar is bad for your health in several ways. It can increase the risk of heart disease and contribute to weight gain.

Too much sugar is dangerous for your health in various ways

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Foods high in sodium: Excess of anything is bad. Too much salt is also harmful to your heart, kidneys and other organs as well.

4. Too much alcohol: Drinking in moderation is fine but too much alcohol consumption is dangerously harmful to your health.

5. Highly processed foods are loaded with unhealthy fats and sodium that should be avoided as much as possible.

Also read: Heart Health: Artery Cleansing Foods You Must Include In Your Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.