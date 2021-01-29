Can Skipping Dinner Help You Lose Weight? Here's The Answer From Nutritionist

Weight loss: Eat a healthy and light dinner to avoid gastric issues

Many tend to skip dinners to cut calorie intake before bed. But dinner is an important meal just like lunch and breakfast. The rule is to eat dinner at the right time and choose the right ingredients to curb hunger. It is always advised to eat a light dinner. Not just a healthy weight, light dinners can also keep digestive issues at bay. A heavy meal for dinner often makes you feel uneasy and disturb your sleep. It can also lead to gastric issues. Now, you might be wondering about the best time to eat dinner is and what you should eat and avoid. Here are all the answers you are looking for.

Weight loss: Should you skip dinner?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains in one of her Instagram posts, "Do not skip main meals in order to lose weight faster. It is observed that many replace main meals with a snack or a salad or just don't eat. It might help in cutting calorie but in long run, it is not so productive. The main battle you have to fight here is to deal with hunger hormones. So, instead of skipping meals or starving it is better to stay in tune with your hunger hormone."

One common meal that many skip is dinner which is followed by staying up till late and bingeing on unhealthy foods. This can make you gain weight instead of losing.

You should eat dinner at least 3 hours before bed time

What is the best time for dinner?

The nutritionist reveals that you should eat dinner three hours prior to sleeping. It is healthy to maintain an ideal gap between bedtime and dinner that is three hours. If you are following this, you do not have to cut down on your meal. So, enjoy dinner just like other meals.

What should you eat for dinner?

Batra further recommends some healthy options-

Try khichdi for dinner. It is light as well as loaded with fibre that can keep you satisfied for longer.

Dal chawal or chicken tikka with roti are some other small yet deliciously satisfying meals. These will prevent you from unnecessary snacking at midnight with chips, chocolates and others.

To avoid acidity and other gastric issues after waking in the middle of the night or morning, eat a small healthy dinner.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-Based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.