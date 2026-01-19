Mulethi, or liquorice root, is the go-to remedy for a sore throat, often used in Indian kitchens, which looks like a small stick of wood with a sweet taste. Liquorice root has medicinal properties, which is why it has been a staple in spice boxes for generations. Recent research suggests that mulethi is now being studied as having a potent immune system-regulating function. As what is consumed first thing in the morning holds maximum absorption power, eating mulethi powder does have potent health properties that could boost overall immunity. As the global wellness community turns toward morning rituals for health, we explore whether starting your day with mulethi powder can truly fortify your body's natural defences.

Can Eating Mulethi Powder In The Morning Boost Overall Immunity?

Yes, but only to a certain extent, as everyone's digestive system can't fully absorb liquorice root powder completely. The quality, dose and preparation method play a great role and can offer varying results, as it is a natural remedy that has limitations. As an individual's body physiology differs, mulethi (glycyrrhiza glabra) powder can only work for certain people, as it works as more than just a natural sweetener. Its therapeutic strength lies in its complex chemical composition, which is as follows:

Glycyrrhizin : The star bioactive compound, known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.

: The star bioactive compound, known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Flavonoids : These act as antioxidants that neutralise free radicals, protecting cells from damage.

: These act as antioxidants that neutralise free radicals, protecting cells from damage. Antioxidants: Rich in liquiritin and isoliquiritin, which support skin health and internal clearing of toxins.

According to a 2023 study, these compounds work together to provide a therapeutic shield that modern nutrition is only beginning to fully map out.

4 Health Benefits Of Mulethi Powder

1. A Natural Shield For Immunity

Mulethi is classified in Ayurveda as a rejuvenator, which helps in nourishing the body. Scientific reviews, such as the 2022 systematic review, suggest that glycyrrhizin can stimulate the production of T-cells and interferon, which are the body's primary soldiers against viral infections. This also makes mulethi powder a sought-after remedy for cold, cough and seasonal infections. This immune‑boosting property makes mulethi powder a popular remedy for seasonal ailments like cold, cough, and flu. Regular consumption in moderation can help the body ward off minor infections, reduce inflammation, and enhance resilience against environmental stressors, making it a natural shield for immunity.

2. Respiratory Health Support

Mulethi has long been used in Indian households as a soothing agent for respiratory issues. Its expectorant properties help thin mucus in the airways, making it easier to expel and thereby improving lung function. It also coats the throat with a protective layer, reducing irritation and easing symptoms of sore throat, bronchitis, and mild asthma. Its anti‑inflammatory compounds calm airway inflammation, while its antimicrobial effects help fight respiratory infections. Whether consumed as powder, tea, or kadha, mulethi provides holistic support for respiratory health, making it a trusted natural aid during seasonal changes and pollution exposure.

3. Digestive And Gut Health

Mulethi is known for its gentle yet effective action on the digestive system as it acts as a mild laxative and it helps regulate bowel movements and relieve constipation. Its soothing compounds protect the stomach lining, making it beneficial for those suffering from acidity, gastritis, or peptic ulcers. Mulethi reduces gastric acid secretion, thereby preventing discomfort and promoting healing of the digestive tract. Ayurveda recommends mulethi for balancing digestion and improving appetite. By supporting gut health and reducing inflammation, mulethi powder contributes to overall wellness, making it a valuable addition to daily routines when consumed responsibly.

4. Stress And Cortisol Balance

In today's fast‑paced lifestyle, stress often weakens immunity and overall health. Mulethi supports the adrenal glands, which play a key role in managing stress responses. Its bioactive compounds help regulate cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone preventing imbalances that can lead to fatigue, anxiety, or burnout. By stabilizing cortisol levels, mulethi promotes calmness, energy balance, and resilience against daily stressors. This adaptogenic property aligns with Ayurveda's view of mulethi as a rejuvenator that restores harmony in the body. Consumed in moderation, mulethi powder can be a natural ally for stress management and long‑term immune strength.

The First Thing In The Morning Advantage

In Ayurveda, the time of consumption is often as important as the herb itself. Taking Mulethi powder in the morning, specifically on an empty stomach, is believed to enhance bioavailability. Here is why:

Better Absorption : Without other foods competing for digestion, the active compounds are absorbed more efficiently.

: Without other foods competing for digestion, the active compounds are absorbed more efficiently. Metabolic Kickstart : It helps "wake up" the digestive tract and regulate blood sugar levels early in the day.

: It helps "wake up" the digestive tract and regulate blood sugar levels early in the day. Cortisol Support: Since cortisol levels are naturally higher in the morning, Mulethi can help balance the adrenal response right at the start of your day.

Recent research has brought mulethi into the limelight of clinical nutrition. A 2024 study conducted on Indian populations found that regular, controlled intake of liquorice root extract significantly improved immune markers in participants prone to seasonal respiratory infections. Furthermore, another study highlighted its role as a functional food, suggesting it could be a sustainable way to manage chronic low-grade inflammation.

How To Use Mulethi Powder Safely

To reap the benefits without overdoing it, follow these simple methods:

The Morning Tonic: Mix approximately 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of organic mulethi powder in a glass of warm water. Drink it first thing in the morning, and make sure it is thoroughly mixed before consumption. The Immunity Paste: Mix the powder with a teaspoon of raw honey. This is particularly effective for soothing the throat and boosting energy. Herbal Kadha: Add a pinch of mulethi powder to your ginger and tulsi tea for an extra layer of protection.

Precautions To Take With Mulethi Powder

While mulethi is a superfood, it is not for everyone in unlimited quantities. An excessive amount can cause:

Spike in Blood Pressure : Excessive glycyrrhizin can lead to potassium loss and a rise in blood pressure. If you have hypertension, consult a doctor first.

: Excessive glycyrrhizin can lead to potassium loss and a rise in blood pressure. If you have hypertension, consult a doctor first. Cause Issues in Pregnancy: It is generally advised to avoid medicinal doses of mulethi during pregnancy.

Duration: Avoid continuous daily consumption for more than 4 weeks. It is best used in cycles (e.g., two weeks on, one week off).

Mulethi powder is a testament to the fact that sometimes the best health solutions are found in traditional kitchens. When taken in moderation, especially in the morning, it acts as a powerful ally for your immune system, digestion, and respiratory health. However, like any potent herb, it should be consumed in small amounts as per medical guidance and be used as part of a balanced lifestyle.

