Can Eating Bathua Reverse Fatty Liver? Studies Say Yes, Here's Why

Lamb's quarters, white goosefoot, the vibrant green bathua is referred to by many names. The seasonal staple often takes second or third place to sarson or palak; it is stealing the limelight when it comes to nutrition. Beyond adding an earthy taste to parathas and raita, bathua plays an active role in helping reverse fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, in short. According to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, approximately 1 in 3 Indian adults (roughly 38.6%) are currently affected by some form of fatty liver disease. Fatty liver occurs when excess fat builds up in liver cells, and while a small amount of fat is normal, anything over 5% to 10% of the liver's weight is considered a red flag. If left unchecked, it can lead to inflammation, scarring (cirrhosis), and even liver failure. The silent crisis is emerging, and dietary additions like eating bathua are becoming necessary to reduce the side effects.

In a world of processed foods and sedentary routines, the silent nature of this condition makes it dangerous. However, the liver is incredibly resilient, as it is the only organ that can regenerate itself, and with the right liver-friendly diet, it can become your first line of defence.

Can Eating Bathua Reverse Fatty Liver?

Bathua isn't just another green leafy vegetable; it's a detoxifier that enhances liver function. While your liver is the body's primary filter, it sometimes gets clogged with fat and toxins. Bathua contains specific compounds that help the liver break down these fats more efficiently. Not only does bathua perform this function, but it also brings elevated liver enzymes back to normal levels. Here is the science behind why this wintergreen is being hailed as the go-to for liver health:

1. Liver-Protecting Properties

Scientific studies like the Research Journal of Pharmacy and Technology and the Journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics have shown that extracts from bathua leaves exhibit significant liver-protecting activity.

In research models, bathua has been found to restore levels of liver enzymes like ALT (alanine transaminase) and AST (aspartate transaminase). When the liver is damaged or fatty, these enzymes leak into the bloodstream; bathua helps bring them back to healthy levels, signalling a reversal of cellular damage.

2. Loaded With Antioxidants

Fatty liver is often a result of oxidative stress that is becoming increasingly common due to pollution. According to the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry, bathua is rich in phenolic compounds and flavonoids that act as scavengers for free radicals. By neutralising these harmful molecules, bathua reduces the inflammation that causes fat to stick to the liver.

3. High Fibre Content

Fibre is crucial for liver health because it aids in weight management and improves insulin sensitivity. According to the Journal of Food Science and Technology, bathua is an excellent source of dietary fibre, which helps flush out toxins and reduces the burden on the liver to process waste.

What the Research Says

While many rely on expensive supplements that may or may not help with fatty liver disease, the answer might be in your local mandi. A study published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine and Holistic Health emphasises that traditional herbs like bathua can stop the progression of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Furthermore, research on the ‘gut-liver axis' suggests that the resistant starch and nutrients in leafy greens like bathua improve the gut microbiome. A healthy gut means fewer toxins entering the liver, allowing the organ to focus on burning stored fat rather than fighting off external inflammation.

How To Consume Bathua For Maximum Benefits

To truly harness the benefits of bathua for fatty liver reversal, consistency is key. Here are some ways to include it in your diet:

Bathua Juice : Drinking approximately 10–15 ml of fresh bathua juice on an empty stomach is a traditional remedy for liver and spleen health.

: Drinking approximately 10–15 ml of fresh bathua juice on an empty stomach is a traditional remedy for liver and spleen health. The Classic Raita : Steam the leaves and mix them with probiotic-rich curd. The combination of bathua's antioxidants and curd's probiotics is a double win for your gut-liver axis.

: Steam the leaves and mix them with probiotic-rich curd. The combination of bathua's antioxidants and curd's probiotics is a double win for your gut-liver axis. Bathua Saag: Skip the heavy butter and cream and prepare a light saag with garlic and ginger (both of which are also great for the liver).

A Note of Caution: Bathua is high in oxalates, so practise caution. If you have a history of kidney stones, consult your doctor before making it a daily staple. Pregnant women should also consume it in moderation.

Can bathua alone reverse fatty liver? No single food is a magic cure-all; it is only a highly nutritious food source. However, when paired with a low-sugar diet and regular exercise, eating bathua provides the biochemical support your liver needs to shed fat and repair itself. This winter, don't just eat your greens; eat the ones that nourish your liver back.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.