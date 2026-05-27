When a heatwave alert is declared, the temperatures are deemed unsafe for people. This is because the presence of extreme heat can lead to health risks. The possibility of dehydration, digestive issues, and many more heat-related illnesses becomes evident. A natural hydrating and cooling remedy that can help with this and is known to improve gut function is kokum. The sour flavour of kokum can be extracted in a liquid to further increase its cooling properties. Kokum sharbat may help the gut by reducing bloating, acidity, and even the all too common sluggish digestion. The extreme heat can lead to dehydration that can slow digestion as the heat affects gut motility. In a heatwave, you are more prone to experience acidity after consuming your meals, so making drinks such as kokum sharbat is essential.

4 Benefits Of Kokum Sharbat For Gut Health

1. May Help Reduce Acidity

A review published in the Journal of Dairying, Foods and Home Sciences confirms that kokum sharbat, when consumed in moderation, has a cooling effect on the stomach. The gut absorbs the heat in the environment, which makes it struggle while performing its basic functions. Kokum sharbat does help neutralise acid in the stomach, which leads to heartburn as well.

2. Supports Digestion

Research published in the International Journal of Novel Research and Development suggests that it stimulates digestive enzymes when consumed in moderation. Kokum sharbat contains the highest concentration of antioxidants like phenolics and anthocyanins, which make it ideal for digestive support. But you need to regulate the dose as per the body's requirement for digestive support, which a nutritionist or dietician can help you with.

3. May Prevent Bloating

The Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge details that consuming kokum sharbat in the afternoon when the digestive system needs a boost proves especially helpful. Kokum sharbat is known to improve gut motility (facilitate the movement of food through the digestive tract).

4. Keeps Body Hydrated

Research published in Food Science and Technology pinpoints that kokum sharbat consumption is important during a heatwave, as it can nourish the body with phenolic compounds that improve various bodily functions. Gut function is the most important one that is linked to other bodily processes as well.

Also Read: Kokum vs Amla Juice: Which Has A Better Cooling Effect?

How To Drink Kokum Sharbat Safely

Kokum sharbat can be consumed safely by paying attention to the way it is prepared for consumption during heatwaves. Kokum should be stored in an airtight container, and after using a small amount to prepare the sharbat, the rest should be stored in the right manner. Possible contamination can happen from dust or bacteria if you touch the kokum with moist hands. Ideally, kokum sharbat should be prepared and consumed as per its ability to be absorbed by the gut:

The best time to consume kokum sharbat is midday or after meals to help the food get metabolised more quickly.

Avoid excess sugar to offset the tartness, as the blood sugar spike can have an effect on the gut.

Homemade kokum sharbat is preferred, as you can control the ingredients that are used to prepare it.

Also Read: Can Drinking Kokum Juice In The Afternoon Lower Acidity, Gas And Bloating?

Who Should Be Careful?

People who meet the following parameters need to be careful about consuming kokum sharbat:

People with low blood pressure need to be extra careful, as kokum can cause the blood pressure to fluctuate.

Those with acidity sensitivity need to be careful, as kokum sharbat is acidic in nature.

Moderation is important to make sure that the side effects are not experienced.

"Cooling drinks like kokum can support digestion during heatwaves, but hydration and balanced meals remain key," says Dr Shilpa Arora, Registered Nutritionist (PhD, MSc Nutrition and Dietetics).

Kokum sharbat can be consumed as a natural remedy that prevents digestive issues in a heatwave. You need to practise preventive measures to safeguard your gut health. It is important to note that solely drinking kokum sharbat would not yield the best result, but offer a supportive function. When it comes to maintaining gut health, you need to consume a balanced and nutritious diet along with plenty of exercise to metabolise it and keep your body healthy.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.