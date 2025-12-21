Brides-To-Be Take Note: Nutritionist Shares A Healthy Drink For Skin Glow

Wedding season is officially here, and along with outfit trials, jewellery fittings and endless planning, there is one thing almost every bride wants – glowing skin. While makeup can work its magic on the big day, most brides today are looking beyond quick fixes. The focus has shifted to building healthy skin from within.

That is exactly the message nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares in her latest Instagram post. Calling it a “secret to glowing skin for brides-to-be,” Palak reveals the drink she personally had every single day before her wedding. “Makeup enhances the glow, your skin creates it,” she writes, reminding brides that what you eat shows up on your skin.

According to Palak Nagpal, this simple juice is for all “glow-getters” who want radiant skin naturally. Made with everyday ingredients, the drink supports digestion, detoxification and blood circulation – all key factors for clear, bright skin.

Here is a breakdown of what she shared:

Ingredients

1 large beetroot

1 small inch ginger

2 amlas

Juice of half a lemon

A handful of mint leaves

A handful of coriander leaves

Recipe

Wash all the ingredients well

Add everything to a blender with a little water

Blend until smooth

Strain the juice

Add back one heaped spoon of the pulp from the strainer

Drink it fresh every morning

Benefits

Beetroot: Improves blood flow, which gives the skin a natural pink glow

Improves blood flow, which gives the skin a natural pink glow Amla and lemon: High in vitamin C, they support collagen and skin repair

High in vitamin C, they support collagen and skin repair Ginger: Helps digestion and reduces inflammation, which often shows up as dull skin

Helps digestion and reduces inflammation, which often shows up as dull skin Mint and coriander: Aid detox, reduce bloating, and cool the body

Aid detox, reduce bloating, and cool the body Added pulp: Brings back fibre, supporting gut health that reflects on the skin

Palak Nagpal explains that good digestion and regular fibre intake play a big role in skin health. That is why adding some pulp back into the juice is important. The drink is light, refreshing and easy to include in a daily routine.

For brides-to-be looking for a natural glow without relying only on skincare products, this simple morning drink might be a habit worth starting early.