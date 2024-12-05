Nutritionist Shares 5 Supplements That You Can Add To Your Daily Routine

In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a balanced diet can be challenging due to hectic schedules. To address this, many people turn to supplements to help maintain their health. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has now shared a post on Instagram, where she listed the daily supplements she personally takes and recommends for everyone to consider incorporating into their routine for better health. The nutritionist writes, “I believe in getting nutrients primarily from food, but supplements can play a vital role in bridging nutritional gaps, especially in today's fast-paced lifestyle.”

Here is the list of supplements recommended by Nmami Agarwal

1. Omega 3, 6, 9

Omega fatty acids are important for heart health, brain function and reducing inflammation. Omega 3 and 6 are essential because the body can not make them, while Omega 9 helps balance cholesterol. Together, they help maintain a healthy fat balance.

2. Vitamin D

Also called the "sunshine vitamin," vitamin D is key for bone health, immune function and mood. Many people do not get enough sun, which leads to a deficiency.

3. Magnesium

This supplement helps in relaxing muscles, improving sleep, producing energy and supporting nerve function. It also eases cramps and helps with heart health.

4. Vitamin C

This vitamin is important for immune support, skin health and fighting stress caused by harmful substances. It helps prevent illness, especially during stressful or changing seasons.

5. Iron

It is necessary for energy, making healthy blood cells and carrying oxygen. Women are more likely to be low in iron due to menstruation, which can cause tiredness and other issues.

Nmami Agarwal also warns, “Supplements complement your diet—they don't replace it. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplement, as individual needs vary.”

“With these five supplements, I feel balanced, energized, and better equipped to support both my health and my clients' wellness goals,” the nutritionist writes in the caption.

Include these supplements in your daily routine and get wonderful results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.