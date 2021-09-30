Maintain Bone Density With These Essential Nutrients Other Than Calcium

You must consume other essential nutrients like vitamin D3, zinc and protein for healthy bones

Highlights Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining your bone health

You need vitamin D for absorption of calcium consumed from diet

Nutrients like protein, zinc and magnesium are crucial for your bones

Most of the time many don't pay attention to their bone density or bone health. And at times, it is commonly believed that bones only need calcium to remain strong. Calcium is indeed required but your bones need a lot more than just calcium. In a video on his Facebook page, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says over the years it has come to light that the calcium-for-strong bones argument is a "complete lie" to sell more and more calcium supplements.

"Yes, calcium is extremely important for bone density. But that's just one small part of it," he says, warning about taking high doses of calcium supplements which could be detrimental to your kidney and heart's health. Put simply, bone density is a measure of calcium and minerals in the bone.

Add these nutrients to your diet to maintain bone density

1. Vitamin D3

t's not just calcium. It's also about vitamin D3. The human body cannot absorb a large amount of calcium in one go. So taking high doses of calcium is of no great use. Vitamin D3 and calcium go hand-in-hand. If you have low vitamin D3 levels, you cannot absorb calcium. Coutinho says one in two people have been found to be having low vitamin D3 levels over the past five years. The skin produces it in response to sunlight or ultraviolet light.

Vitamin D helps in absorption of calcium consumed from foods and drinks

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Magnesium, zinc and vitamin K2

You also need magnesium, zinc and vitamin k2 as well. Vitamin k2 is another mineral that helps make up bone density. If you keep a balanced diet you can get all these. However, there are relatively fewer sources of vitamin k2, which is found in fermented food like pickle, sauerkraut etc.

3. Protein

Then comes protein. At least 50 percent of the bone is made up of protein. So proteins are not just a muscle thing. Try to make your plate a rainbow - because that means a diversity of micronutrients that will help with making bones stronger. The coach says people need to understand that avoiding carbs is not the way to better health. "I know people are desperately looking to lose weight, but the more low cal you go, the more you weaken your bones." Green leafy vegetables, lean meats, fish and seafood, and dairy products provide us protein.

4. Vitamin C

Finally, vitamin C. Usually we think vitamin C is for immunity, but it also helps in stimulating bone cells. The sources for vitamin C are: citrus fruits such as oranges and lemon juice, peppers, strawberries, broccoli etc.

Another way to keep bones stronger is through weight-bearing exercises, including walking. Movement is key to keep bones stronger and healthier. Remember, the bone density grows until you reach 30. After that, you are required to maintain that density for as long as you can.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.