Blood Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Are You At Risk?

Blood Cancer Awareness Month is a global event with the goal to raise awareness about one of the most common cancer i.e. blood cancer. Blood cancer works as an umbrella term to encompass cancers that originate from blood-firing tissues or the immune system. When it comes to categorisation, there are 3 big groups of blood cancers that are widely known: Leukaemias (cancers blood-forming bone marrow), lymphomas (cancers of the lymphatic/immune system), and multiple myeloma (a cancer of plasma cells). Like any other condition, certain factors put you at the risk of developing blood cancer.

In general, for most people the risk of blood cancer is acquired from a mix for genetic changes in blood or marrow cells along with environmental factors or host factors that can raise risk. Some people inherit rare mutations that increase susceptibility, but for the majority the mutations develop over time. Keep reading as we share a list of factors that can help you understand if you are at risk of developing blood cancer.

Factors that might put you at risk of blood cancer

1. Older age

Most blood cancer diseases arise in older adults. Blood cancers like multiple myeloma and many leukemias rise steeply with age; population studies show the highest incidence in those over 60–70 years.

2. Previous exposure to chemotherapy or radiotherapy

According to NCBI, prior cancer treatments are a known cause of therapy-related leukaemias and other haematologic malignancies.

3. Chemical exposure

Occupational exposure to benzene is one of the clearest environmental risk factors for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML); some herbicides/insecticides have also been implicated for lymphoma and leukaemia in epidemiologic studies.

4. Hereditary factors

While most of the cases are not inherited, families with blood cancer history or known hereditary cancer-predisposition genes may have a substantially higher risk.

5. Metabolic factor

For people who suffer with metabolic diseases or obesity the risk might be higher for myeloma. The evidence is strongest for multiple myeloma where higher body mass index is associated with increased risk. Metabolic health may also modestly play part in influencing risk for other haematologic cancers too.

6. Sex

Sex at birth might impact blood cancer risk since male sex have a slightly higher incidence for many blood cancers. These patterns likely reflect a mix of genetics, environment and access to care.

What should be your main takeaway? While some factors are not modifiable, the ones that are—can make a huge impact in reducing risk. Factors like avoiding tobacco, minimising unnecessary radiation, maintaining healthy weight—are among many factors you can alter today to reduce your risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

