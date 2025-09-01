Every September, the global cancer community marks Blood Cancer Awareness Month as a dedicated push to spotlight leukemias, lymphomas, myeloma and related disorders, encourage early diagnosis and support patients and caregivers. Why does this matter in India? Cancer registries coordinated by ICMR-NCDIR show ca substantial national burden and wishing childhood cancers, lymphoid leukaemia is the leading cancer site. That makes awareness of early red flags especially important for families and primary-care providers. This month can help us draw focus to blood cancers and help us understand signs, symptoms, treatment and prevention.

Blood cancer is an umbrella term often used for leukaemia (cancers of the blood-forming tissues), lymphoma (cancers of the lymphatic system) and multiple myeloma (a plasma-cell cancer that often affects bone). These diseases can present subtly, often mimicking everyday illnesses like viral infections or seasonal allergies hence the need for a high index of suspicion. Authoritative patient summaries from NIH, NHS and NCI describe overlapping symptom patterns across these conditions. To help in early diagnosis, we share initial signs you must always look out for, for timely treatment.

Don't ignore these initial signs of blood cancer

1. Painless and persistent lymph node swelling

If you notice firm, rubbery, usually painless lumps in the neck, armpit or groin that persist beyond a few weeks, get them checked. This is a classic early sign of lymphoma.

2. Night sweats and fevers without infection

Recurring fever and drenching night sweats especially without a clear cause are red flags in both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and can occur in leukemias as well.

3. Unintentional weight loss and loss of appetite

Unexpected weight loss over weeks to months (not sure to dieting, stress or exercises) warrants evaluation and is part of the lymphoma “B-symptoms” triad.

4. Unusual tiredness or breathlessness

Leukemias often suppress normal blood formation, leading to anaemia which causes fatigue, pale, skin and shortness of breath on exertion. These are non-specific symptoms are easy to miss but should prompt a basic blood count.

5. Easy bruising, nosebleeds or bleeding gums, etc.

Low platelets from leukaemia can present with easy bruising/bleeding and petechiae (pinpoint red dots). Don't ignore “sudden bleeding tendency,” especially if new.

6. Frequent or unusual infections

Repeated infections that are atypical for you especially alongside fatigue and fever can reflect low or dysfunctional white cells in leukaemia.

7. Bone pain or persistent back pain

Multiple myeloma often causes bone pain, fractures or back pain that doesn't settle. Localised plasmacytomas can also cause pain or mechanical symptoms depending on location.

8. Itching without a rash

Generalised itching, sometimes severe is a recognised systemic symptom in Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and should be evaluated if persistent.

9. Abdominal fullness, early satiety or discomfort

Some leukaemias/lymphomas can enlarge the spleen or liver, leading to a sense of fullness, indigestion or pain in the abdomen. If this accompanies other symptoms on this list, seek medical advice.

10. Persistent cough, chest discomfort or breathlessness without a clear cause

Mediastinal lymph node enlargement in lymphoma can present with cough, chest tightness or breathlessness, especially if symptoms are lingering and unexplained.

Many of these symptoms overlap with common Indian conditions like TB, dengue, monsoon viral fevers or iron-deficiency anaemia. The point is not to panic but to test, not guess. A complete blood count (CBC), peripheral smear and a clinical exam are simple first steps your doctor may order, with referral to a haematologist if needed.

If you notice any two or more of these signs persisting beyond 2–3 weeks, consult your physician. For children, persistent fevers, bruising/bleeding, and unusual fatigue warrant early paediatric assessment, given the higher share of leukemias in childhood cancers reported by ICMR-NCDIR. Early diagnosis opens the door to timely, guideline-based therapies including targeted agents and immunotherapies and better outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

