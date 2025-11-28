Bird Flu And Beyond: How To Check If Your Poultry Is Contaminated

An invisible threat may be present in the chicken packet lying on the kitchen slab. Chicken is a major source of protein in India, which is consumed by a large chunk of the non-vegetarian population. In India, about eight out of ten individuals aged 15-49 consume some form of animal-sourced protein, excluding dairy products. This makes it necessary for people to realise that major contaminants such as salmonella, campylobacter and E. coli may be present in the meat packet stored in the refrigerator. There are also reports that state findings like pesticide residue, antibiotic residue and even physical bone fragments and feathers of hens spreading contaminants that led to the spread of zoonotic diseases.

Zoonotic diseases are generally illnesses that can be transmitted from animals to humans. These diseases can be fatal, as they tend to affect people with weakened immune systems and children who have underdeveloped immune systems. The presence of pathogens in packaged meats which are past their expiry date or have been handled in unhygienic settings can contain such contaminants.

This is a standing public health concern, but with the latest news of the U.S. recording its first death due to bird flu from a novel H5N5 strain, which is different from the typical strain of bird flu. The latest news of bird flu, specifically in November 2025, says there is a surge in detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5) viruses in wild birds across Europe and significant outbreaks in poultry in the UK.

This also makes the case for learning about antimicrobial resistance, which has been linked to poultry farming practices. Recent studies on antimicrobial resistance in Indian poultry farms from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh indicate the need for hygienic practices to contain outbreaks, as these lapses can endanger avian and public health.

Practical Ways To Check If Poultry Is Contaminated

Using a simple checklist that uses the three senses, it is important to perform a self-analysis quality check before making a purchase. It is better to be on the safe side and ensure proper intake of hygienic poultry for daily nutrition. Here are some practical ways that poultry can be checked for freshness:

To check whether the poultry is fresh, the flesh needs to be light pink with white fatty pieces.

Check for signs of spoilage by checking if the meat has any yellow, grey, or green discolouration. While a slight darkening is normal due to exposure to oxygen, a distinct variation in colour could be a signal of spoilage.

If there is a visible mould on the surface of the packed poultry product, then discard at once. The meat is not fit for human consumption.

When it comes to frozen meat, check for any stains of fluid on the packaging or any frozen liquids inside, as this could show thawing and refreezing, which is a sign of temperature abuse. This not only ruins the taste of the packaged meat but also changes the texture of the frozen poultry.

A sure-shot marker of meat spoilage is the odour test, as raw chicken should be odourless if it is fresh or should have a mild scent.

But if there is a foul, sour or disturbing smell, such as a rotten egg or ammonia-like scent, then the meat is spoilt.

To check the texture and feel of the poultry, the meat should feel moist and firm.

If the surface level feels slimy, sticky or mushy to the touch, then it is definitely contaminated and unsafe to eat. Beyond Using The Senses: How To Check If Poultry Is Contaminated? There are multiple ways to prevent poultry contamination at home by using simple methods like Implementing safe shopping and storage practices: buy poultry before checking out of the grocery store, so it stays at room temperature for a limited amount of time.

Pathogens often don't cause visible signs of spoilage, so prevention is key to avoiding contaminated meat.

Check the sell-by and expiry date stamped on the meat packaged for human consumption. Make sure that it is clearly mentioned on the packet along with important declarations like 'antibiotic-free chicken', as due to surging demand for poultry, it is important to check if any antibiotics were used to increase the meat size to inflate the prices.

Make sure there are no tears, leaks or any excessive liquids or slush in the packed meat.

Eggs need to have a clear, white, porous feel and no contaminants such as bird feathers or defecation marks on their surface. Many people tend to ignore these signs, which can signal a lack of hygiene and mandatory food quality checks in the packaging site.

Store raw poultry at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or 4.4 degrees Celsius for only one to two days.

While deep freezing, store long-term meat at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or -18 degrees Celsius.

It is the most basic precaution; please wash your hands after handling poultry, as it can avoid the transfer of pathogens, and sanitise all surfaces that are touched after handling raw poultry.

The ultimate way to kill contaminants in raw poultry is to cook poultry at the correct internal temperature, which is the most effective way to kill pathogens.

The three main checks that can ensure you do not consume contaminated poultry are to use the senses, proper handling and storage and the right cooking temperature. The final safety check should be performed in the kitchen, and always prioritise safety over saving spoilt food.

