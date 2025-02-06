Bird Flu Outbreak In Maharastra's Village: Know Symptoms And Prevention Tips For H5N1 Virus

The Mangli village in Maharastra has reported a bird flu outbreak. The Chandrapur district administration has declared Mangli village and surrounding areas within a 10 km radius as an 'alert zone'. Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of the avian influenza H5N1 virus in poultry birds that died on January 25. The collector and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority issued an order to implement preventive measures against the spread of bird flu on Monday.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral infection that spreads in birds and mammals, including humans in rare cases. There are many subtypes of avian flu. The most common subtypes that have spread to humans in the past have been influenza A(H5N1) and influenza A(H7N9).

Symptoms of bird flu

The symptoms of bird flu, particularly caused by strains like H5N1, can vary but often mimic those of regular influenza. Common symptoms include:

Pink eye (conjunctivitis)

Fever

Cough

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Sore throat

Gastrointestinal issues including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Stuffy or runny nose

Shortness of breath

Is bird flu contagious?

Bird flu or avian influenza, primarily affects birds, but can rarely infect humans in certain circumstances. The virus is transmitted through direct contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. While human cases are rare, they can occur, particularly in individuals who handle infected birds or have close contact with poultry.

Prevention tips:

It's important to follow safety guidelines and precautions if you are in an area where bird flu is present.

Get a flu shot to minimise the risk of serious illness.

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling birds or being in areas where they are present.

Avoid contact with animals who've been exposed to avian influenza.

Do not ignore the symptoms of bird flu and seek medical help is needed.

Cook poultry and eggs properly to kill any potential viruses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.