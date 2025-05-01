H5N1 Outbreak In The US: Experts Warn Of A Potential Pandemic; Here's How It Spreads

The H5N1 bird flu virus has affected over 1,000 dairy herds across the United States since March 2024. This outbreak has also infected humans with more than 70 human infections and at least one confirmed death.

The Global Virus Network (GVN) has warned that the virus's circulation in mammals can increase the risk of mutations that could enable human-to-human transmission. The GVN has urged world governments to take proactive measures against the H5N1 outbreak. They have also highlighted the urgency of enhanced surveillance, standardised testing, and vaccination strategies for both animals and farm workers.

"Understanding the current landscape of H5N1 infections is critical for effective prevention and response," said Sten H Vermund, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of the GVN and dean of the USF Health College of Public Health at the University of South Florida, USA. "The virus' ability to infect both animals and humans, combined with recent genetic changes, underscores the importance of proactive surveillance and rapid response measures."

Here's what you should know about H5N1

Avian influenza A(H5N1) is a subtype of influenza virus that infects birds, and mammals and can also infect humans.

According to the World Health Organization, infections in humans can cause severe disease with a high mortality rate. The human cases detected thus far are mostly linked to close contact with infected birds and other animals and contaminated environments.

This virus does not seem to transmit easily from person to person. There have been no reports of ongoing human-to-human transmission.

H5N1 is a highly infectious respiratory disease that can cause a range of diseases in humans, from mild to severe. In some cases, it can also be fatal. The symptoms of H5N1 in humans include high fever, malaise, cough, sore throat and muscle aches. Some individuals may experience conjunctivitis and other non-respiratory symptoms.

During the current H5N1 outbreak in the US, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asserts that the risk to the overall population is still low. However, they have urged individuals to take necessary precautions, particularly for individuals who are in close proximity to infected animals like dairy and poultry workers.

CDC has also assured that they are closely monitoring people with animal exposures.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.