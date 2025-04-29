Experts Urge US To Prepare For Potential Pandemic As A New Virus Spreads In All 50 States

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. H5N1 bird flu is spreading rapidly among US dairy farms since March 2024. Over 1,000 dairy herds have been affected, with 70 human infections reported. The CDC states the risk to the general public remains low but urges precautions.

Health experts are raising alarms as the H5N1 bird flu virus spreads rapidly across US dairy farms. Since March 2024, the outbreak has affected over 1,000 dairy herds nationwide, leading to more than 70 human infections and at least one confirmed death.

The Global Virus Network (GVN) warns that the virus's continued presence in mammals increases the risk of mutations that could enable human-to-human transmission. They emphasize the urgency of enhanced surveillance, standardized testing, and vaccination strategies for both animals and farmworkers.

"Understanding the current landscape of H5N1 infections is critical for effective prevention and response," said Sten H Vermund, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of the GVN and dean of the USF Health College of Public Health at the University of South Florida, USA. "The virus' ability to infect both animals and humans, combined with recent genetic changes, underscores the importance of proactive surveillance and rapid response measures."

Despite the outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that the risk to the general public remains low. However, they stress the importance of precautions, especially for those in close contact with infected animals.

According to CDC, H5 bird flu is widespread in wild birds worldwide and is causing outbreaks in poultry and US dairy cows with several recent human cases in U.S. dairy and poultry workers.

While the current public health risk is low, CDC is watching the situation carefully and working with states to monitor people with animal exposures. CDC is using its flu surveillance systems to monitor for H5 bird flu activity in people.