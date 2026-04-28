Benjamin Netanyahu Treated For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: See Symptoms, Screening And Treatment

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, 76, has announced that he has successfully completed treatment for early-stage prostate cancer. The malignant, sub-centimetre tumour was detected during routine monitoring following his 2024 surgery for benign prostate enlargement. According to official updates, he underwent targeted radiation therapy, and doctors have confirmed that there is no remaining trace of cancer, highlighting the importance of early detection and timely treatment. As per a study in World Journal of Oncology, prostate cancer is uncommon before age 50, with a risk of about 1 in 350 men. The likelihood rises sharply by age 59, reaching 1 in 52. By age 65, more than half of men may have the disease, though many remain unaware of its presence.

What Is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer develops in the prostate gland, a small organ in men that helps produce seminal fluid. It is one of the most common cancers among men, particularly with advancing age. In many cases, prostate cancer grows slowly and may not cause symptoms in its early stages, which is why routine screening plays a crucial role.

Early Detection: Why It Matters

Netanyahu's case underscores a key point, early-stage prostate cancer is often highly treatable.

When detected early:

Treatment success rates are high

The disease is less likely to spread

Less aggressive therapies may be sufficient

Routine follow-ups, especially after prostate-related conditions, can help detect abnormalities before they progress.

Also read: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Everything You Need To Know About A Prostate Exam & What To Expect

Symptoms Men Should Watch For

In its early stages, prostate cancer may not cause noticeable symptoms. However, as it progresses, some warning signs may include:

Difficulty urinating Weak or interrupted urine flow Frequent urination, especially at night Blood in urine or semen Pelvic discomfort

It is important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by non-cancerous conditions, but they should always be evaluated by a doctor.

How Is Prostate Cancer Screened?

Screening typically involves:

PSA Blood Test

The prostate-specific antigen test measures the level of PSA in the blood. Elevated levels may indicate prostate issues, including cancer.

Digital Rectal Examination (DRE)

A physical exam that helps doctors assess the size and condition of the prostate. In some cases, imaging tests or a biopsy may be recommended for confirmation.

Treatment Options Available

Treatment depends on the stage, aggressiveness, and overall health of the patient.

Radiation Therapy

Targeted radiation therapy can effectively destroy cancer cells while minimising damage to surrounding tissues.

Surgery

Removal of the prostate gland may be recommended in certain cases.

Hormone Therapy

Used to reduce levels of male hormones that can fuel cancer growth.

Active Surveillance

For slow-growing cancers, doctors may monitor the condition closely without immediate treatment.

Who Is At Risk?

Certain factors can increase the risk of prostate cancer:

Age above 50

Family history of prostate cancer

Genetic factors

Lifestyle and dietary habits

Also read: How To Keep Your Prostate Healthy: 6 Tips From Wellness Guru

Regular screening becomes more important as risk increases. Benjamin Netanyahu's recovery highlights a reassuring message, prostate cancer, when detected early, is often highly treatable. His case reinforces the importance of routine health checks, especially for older men or those with a history of prostate issues. If you notice any urinary changes or fall into a higher-risk category, it is wise to consult a doctor and discuss screening options. Early detection can make all the difference, turning a serious diagnosis into a manageable condition with successful outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.