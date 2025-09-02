Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Everything You Need To Know About A Prostate Exam & What To Expect

Every September, countries across the world observe Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to highlight the importance of prostate health and early detection. It was first declared by the American Foundation for Urological Disease in 1999s. However, studies suggest that public interest in prostate cancer during September doesn't surge as sharply as it does for breast cancer in October. A prostate exam is a medical test used to check the health of the prostate gland, a small organ that sits below the bladder in men and helps produce semen. These tests help detect abnormalities early, though they also have limitations and are not recommended as routine screening for every man. Instead, they are best used after a doctor's assessment. Read on as we discuss everything you need to expect before a prostate exam & everything you need to know.

Prostate exams: what are they & what to expect

1. Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)

Also called a prostate exam, a DRE involves a doctor inserting a gloved, lubricated finger into the rectum to feel your prostate gland's size, shape, and texture. During the exam, you might lie on your side, bend over a table, or assume another comfortable position. It's quick, takes just a few seconds and though some pressure or discomfort is normal, it's typically not painful. After the exam, you can return to your routine. The doctor may use a tissue to help you clean up, and will discuss next steps if any abnormalities are noted

2. Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test

This involves taking a quick blood sample to measure PSA, a protein produced by the prostate. High levels can be caused by cancer, but also by benign conditions like prostate enlargement (BPH) or inflammation (prostatitis).

Benefits of a prostate exam

Here are the key benefits of a prostate exam in short:

Early detection: Can help identify prostate abnormalities or cancer at an early, more treatable stage. Quick and simple: The digital rectal exam (DRE) takes only a few seconds and requires no special preparation. Low-cost tool: Often done as part of a routine health check without expensive equipment. Detects more than cancer: May reveal benign prostate enlargement (BPH), infections, or other rectal issues. Peace of mind: Provides reassurance if the prostate feels normal, or a prompt for further testing if not.

Limitations & risks

Low sensitivity (DRE): The digital rectal exam can miss many early-stage cancers because small tumours may not be felt.

Discomfort or embarrassment: The exam may feel awkward or mildly uncomfortable for some men.

False positives (PSA test): Elevated PSA levels can also result from benign prostate enlargement (BPH), infection, or inflammation, not just cancer.

Over-diagnosis: Detecting slow-growing cancers that may never cause harm, but still lead to unnecessary biopsies and treatment.

Treatment side effects: Unnecessary treatment after over-diagnosis may cause long-term issues like urinary incontinence or erectile dysfunction.

Biopsy complications: If PSA or DRE leads to a biopsy, risks include pain, bleeding, and infection.

So, what should you do?

Talk openly with your doctor. If you're between 55–69 years old, discuss the pros and cons of PSA screening and whether it's right for you.

Younger men (45–50) with high risk like family history or genetic predisposition should consider earlier discussions.

Know what the tests involve. A DRE is quick and may feel mildly uncomfortable. A PSA blood test is simple but interpreting the result requires context and awareness of limits.

Understand the trade-offs. Screening might find a dangerous cancer early or it might lead to unnecessary worry and invasive procedures. Over-diagnosis and side effects from treatment are real risks.

Stay informed and proactive. Use awareness months (like September) to learn more, ask questions, and encourage screenings but don't wait for a designated month to act, especially if you have risk factors.

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month serves as an important reminder: prostate cancer can be silent, but interventions when carefully considered can save lives. Understanding what a prostate exam entails, both DRE and PSA tests, is key to making informed decisions. Yes, early detection can help, but it must be balanced with awareness of the risks and limitations of screening. If you're in your 40s or 50s, or have a family history of prostate issues, don't dismiss this as someone else's concern. Talk to your doctor, educate yourself, and make a choice that's right for your life and your peace of mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

