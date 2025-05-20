Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis: What Is Aggressive Prostate Cancer?

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, the Democrat's office announced on Sunday. The press statement stated that he was diagnosed with the disease after he experienced urinary symptoms, and a prostate nodule was found.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement said. It also mentioned that Biden's cancer was found to have "a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)."According to the American Cancer Society, Grade 5 is assigned if the cancer looks very abnormal.

Understanding aggressive prostate cancer

Prostate cancer typically grows slowly however, some are classified as aggressive prostate cancer based on stage and grade.

Any cancer that is "aggressive" can form, grow or spread rapidly. Aggressive prostate cancer requires careful diagnosis and prompt treatment.

Gleason score and grade group

The Gleason score and grade group are numbers that tell how quickly the cancer is growing. Grade 1 is very low, and grade 5 is very high. A Gleason score of 8-10 indicates that the cancer may spread from the prostate to other parts of the body.

"Prostate cancer arises when cells in the prostate gland, part of the male reproductive system, begin to grow uncontrollably. The risk rises with age, particularly after 60. Other contributing factors include a family history of prostate cancer, high-fat diet, obesity, smoking, and sedentary lifestyle," explains Dr Ganesh Bakshi, Consultant, Uro Oncologist, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men, affecting one in every eight men in the United States. It can be treated successfully when diagnosed early, but it still remains the second leading cause of cancer death in men.

What are the symptoms of aggressive prostate cancer?

Once cancer becomes aggressive or advanced, it can lead to the following symptoms:

Difficulty urinating

Blood in urine

Back pain

Weak urine flow

Hip and pelvic pain

Excessive fatigue

Weakness

Shortness of breath

Weight loss

Changes in heart rate

Is it curable?

Aggressive prostate cancer can spread rapidly and may become resistant to hormone-based treatments, therefore, it might not be curable. Treatment aims to shrink the tumour and prevent further spread.

Diagnosis of prostate cancer

"The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and digital rectal examination (DRE) are key tools for early detection. PSA level is to be done once at the age of 45 years. Diagnosis is confirmed through a prostate biopsy and imaging studies if needed," Dr Bakshi adds.

Treatment for prostate cancer

Dr Bakshi states that treatment depends on the stage and grade of the tumour. Localised, low-risk cancers may be managed with active surveillance. More aggressive or advanced cancers may require:

Robotic Surgery (Radical Prostatectomy): Removal of the prostate gland.

Radiation Therapy: External beam or brachytherapy to target cancer cells.

Hormone Therapy: Androgen deprivation to block testosterone, which fuels cancer growth.

Chemotherapy or Targeted Therapy: Used in advanced or resistant cases.

Biden and his family are currently discussing treatment options with his medical team.

