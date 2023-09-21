Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2023: History, Significance & 8 Uncommon Signs To Look Out For

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2023: Prostate cancer is the 2nd most common cancer among men

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is observed every September to raise awareness about prostate cancer, a significant health issue affecting men worldwide.

History

The history of this awareness month dates back to 1999 when the US Senate designated September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Since then, organisations, healthcare professionals, and communities have joined forces to educate the public about prostate cancer, promote early detection, and support research efforts.

Significance

The significance of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month lies in its ability to bring attention to a disease that affects millions of men and their families. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men globally, and raising awareness plays a crucial role in encouraging men to get screened, promoting early diagnosis, and improving treatment outcomes. By highlighting the importance of regular check-ups, sharing information about risk factors and symptoms, and providing support to those affected by prostate cancer, this awareness month aims to reduce the impact of this disease on individuals and communities.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer that affects men. While many people are familiar with the common symptoms of prostate cancer, such as difficulty urinating or blood in the urine, there are also some uncommon signs that can indicate the presence of this disease.

Here are 8 uncommon signs of prostate cancer:

1. Erectile dysfunction

Difficulty in achieving or maintaining an erection can be a sign of prostate cancer. This occurs when the cancerous cells affect the nerves and blood vessels responsible for normal erectile function.

2. Bone pain

Prostate cancer can spread to the bones, causing pain in areas such as the back, hips, or pelvis. This pain may be constant or intermittent and can worsen at night.

3. Unexplained weight loss

Sudden and unexplained weight loss can be a sign of advanced prostate cancer. Cancer cells can alter the body's metabolism, leading to unintended weight loss.

4. Fatigue

Persistent fatigue or a general feeling of weakness can be a sign of prostate cancer. Cancer cells can disrupt normal cell function, leading to feelings of exhaustion.

5. Changes in bowel habits

Prostate cancer can affect the nearby rectum, causing changes in bowel movements. This can include constipation, diarrhoea, or a change in the size or shape of the stool.

6. Swelling in the legs or feet

Prostate cancer can cause blockages in the lymphatic system, leading to fluid buildup in the legs or feet. This can result in swelling, pain, or a feeling of heaviness.

7. Blood in the semen

Prostate cancer can sometimes cause blood to appear in the semen. While this can be a sign of other conditions, it's important to get it checked by a healthcare professional.

8. Difficulty in urination

While difficulty in urination is a common symptom of prostate cancer, it's important to note that it can manifest in different ways. Some men may experience a weak urine flow, frequent urination, or a sense of incomplete emptying of the bladder.

If you notice any of these uncommon signs, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional. They can perform the necessary tests, such as a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test or a digital rectal exam, to determine the cause of these symptoms. Early detection and treatment can significantly improve the outcomes for prostate cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.