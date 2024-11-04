Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2024: History, Significance & Signs

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2024: A symptom of prostate cancer is an increased need to urinate

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is observed every September to raise awareness about prostate cancer, the second most common cancer in men worldwide. This month serves as an opportunity to educate the public on prostate cancer's risk factors, symptoms, screening options, and treatments. Awareness efforts emphasise the importance of early detection, as prostate cancer often progresses slowly and can be more effectively treated when found early. Through various activities such as awareness campaigns, free screenings, fundraising, and educational events, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month brings attention to a condition that affects millions of men and their families.

History

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month was established in 1999 by advocacy groups such as the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the American Cancer Society to address the growing number of prostate cancer diagnoses and encourage regular screenings. The movement aimed to break the stigma surrounding prostate health, which was often overlooked and rarely discussed. Over the years, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month has gained momentum as more people and organisations joined the cause, highlighting the importance of regular screenings, early detection, and treatment options. Today, this observance is marked by public events, fundraisers, and educational campaigns that unite communities in the fight against prostate cancer.

Significance

The significance of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month lies in its focus on education, prevention, and support for men and families affected by prostate cancer. This observance not only encourages men to discuss prostate health openly but also aims to reduce the stigma associated with the disease. Since prostate cancer can develop silently with minimal symptoms, many men are unaware of their risk, which makes awareness and screening efforts crucial. By emphasising early detection and encouraging discussions on prostate health, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month aims to reduce the mortality rate and enhance the quality of life for men diagnosed with prostate cancer. Additionally, funds raised during this month support valuable research into new treatments and potential cures, offering hope for future advancements.

Signs of prostate cancer

A common symptom of prostate cancer is an increased need to urinate, especially at night. This occurs as the tumour grows and presses on the urethra, causing bladder irritation. Men with prostate cancer may find it hard to initiate urination due to pressure on the urinary tract. This symptom is often accompanied by a weak or interrupted urine flow. A weakened urine stream or difficulty maintaining a steady flow can be an early sign of prostate cancer, as the tumour may obstruct the urethra. Some men with prostate cancer experience pain, burning, or discomfort during urination, which can be due to inflammation or the tumour pressing on surrounding tissues. Prostate cancer can sometimes lead to difficulties achieving or maintaining an erection, either due to physical blockages or related nerve damage. Persistent pain in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs may signal that prostate cancer has spread to bones or nearby tissues, especially in advanced stages. In advanced cases, prostate cancer may cause unexplained weight loss, reduced appetite, and a persistent feeling of fatigue as the body's resources are depleted.

If any of these symptoms occur, especially in combination or with increasing frequency, it's crucial to consult a healthcare provider for further evaluation. Early screening and detection are essential for managing prostate cancer effectively and improving long-term outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.