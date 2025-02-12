Belly Fat: Try These Yoga Asanas In The Afternoon To Lose Belly Fat

Yoga can help burn belly fat by improving metabolism, strengthening core muscles, and reducing stress, which is a major contributor to fat accumulation around the abdomen. Certain yoga asanas engage the abdominal muscles, increase heart rate, and enhance digestion, leading to better fat burning. Additionally, yoga helps regulate cortisol levels, a stress hormone linked to belly fat storage. Performing yoga in the afternoon is effective because the body is more flexible, digestion is active, and energy levels are higher, making it easier to engage in dynamic poses that target belly fat. Keep reading as we share a list of asanas you can try in the afternoon to burn belly fat.

Yoga asanas that can be performed in the afternoon to burn belly fat

1. Bhujangasana

It stretches the abdomen, improves digestion, and boosts metabolism.

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

2. Dhanurasana

It engages the abdominal muscles, improves digestion, and enhances core strength.

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

Some folks might decide to omit this action

3. Paschimottanasana

This asana stimulates digestion, tones abdominal muscles, and reduces belly fat.

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

4. Setu bandhasana

It strengthens the core, improves digestion, and enhances metabolism.

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

5. Ustrasana

This stretches the abdomen, improves digestion, and reduces stress-related belly fat.

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

Performing these asanas in the afternoon can effectively target belly fat by enhancing digestion, engaging the core, and improving overall metabolism. For best results, practice regularly and combine yoga with a healthy diet.

