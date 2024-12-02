Want To Reduce Belly Fat? Try This 'Night-Time Fat Melter Drink'

The curcumin in turmeric helps in reducing inflammation and suppresses fat tissue growth

Belly fat is harmful for health and even impacts our self-image significantly. Over the time, there have been several scientific researches and studies highlighting how it can be an indication for increased risk of heart-related diseases, diabetes and several other health-related concerns. Amid their busy work schedules, people often are unable to take out time to hit the gym and even fail to follow a healthy diet plan to control their body weight.

But what if we tell you that there is a delicious and relaxing way that can help you in your weight loss journey? Digital creator Ancient Dig In (@ancientdigin) recently shared an easy-to-make recipe of a "Night-Time Fat Melter Drink" on Instagram along with a video showing the entire making process.

"Looking for a drink to help melt away stored belly fat? Try this powerful synergy of ingredients! Perfect after a heavy dinner or post-vacation, I love to keep this in my routine for 20-30 days," read the caption.

Look at the post:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DC7BOfXRL-v/?igsh=MTNuazE3YnMxbmR6cg%3D%3D

Night-time fat melter drink

Ingredients

1. 1/2 inch Ginger. It helps in boosting metabolism, besides aiding in the digestion process. "Studies show ginger can reduce body weight and waist-to-hip ratio," the digital creator said.

2. Fresh Turmeric or 1/2 tsp turmeric powder: the curcumin in turmeric helps in reducing inflammation and suppresses fat tissue growth.

3. 1 tsp Nigella Seeds: These are known for their anti-obesity properties and can help "regulate glucose and lipid levels."

4. Slice of Lemon: Rich in vitamin C, lemon aids in detoxification and boosts fat metabolism. [Source: Journal of Clinical Biochemistry]

5. Pinch of Black Pepper: This enhances "curcumin absorption by 2000%" and also maximises turmeric's benefits.

How to make?

Step 1: Take ginger, turmeric and nigella seeds and grind them into a coarse mixture.

Step 2: Steep the mixture in hot water for eight minutes.

Step 3: Add a slice of lemon and a pinch of black pepper to it. Your drink is ready. Enjoy it while warm.

Follow this recipe if you wish to reduce your belly fat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.