Want To Reduce Belly Fat? Try This 'Night-Time Fat Melter Drink'

Belly fat is harmful for health and even impacts our self-image significantly. Over the time, there have been several scientific researches and studies highlighting how it can be an indication for increased risk of heart-related diseases, diabetes and several other health-related concerns. Amid their busy work schedules, people often are unable to take out time to hit the gym and even fail to follow a healthy diet plan to control their body weight.
But what if we tell you that there is a delicious and relaxing way that can help you in your weight loss journey? Digital creator Ancient Dig In (@ancientdigin) recently shared an easy-to-make recipe of a "Night-Time Fat Melter Drink" on Instagram along with a video showing the entire making process.
"Looking for a drink to help melt away stored belly fat? Try this powerful synergy of ingredients! Perfect after a heavy dinner or post-vacation, I love to keep this in my routine for 20-30 days," read the caption.
Look at the post:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DC7BOfXRL-v/?igsh=MTNuazE3YnMxbmR6cg%3D%3D
Night-time fat melter drink
Ingredients
1. 1/2 inch Ginger. It helps in boosting metabolism, besides aiding in the digestion process. "Studies show ginger can reduce body weight and waist-to-hip ratio," the digital creator said.
2. Fresh Turmeric or 1/2 tsp turmeric powder: the curcumin in turmeric helps in reducing inflammation and suppresses fat tissue growth.
3. 1 tsp Nigella Seeds: These are known for their anti-obesity properties and can help "regulate glucose and lipid levels."
4. Slice of Lemon: Rich in vitamin C, lemon aids in detoxification and boosts fat metabolism. [Source: Journal of Clinical Biochemistry]
5. Pinch of Black Pepper: This enhances "curcumin absorption by 2000%" and also maximises turmeric's benefits.
How to make?
Step 1: Take ginger, turmeric and nigella seeds and grind them into a coarse mixture.
Step 2: Steep the mixture in hot water for eight minutes.
Step 3: Add a slice of lemon and a pinch of black pepper to it. Your drink is ready. Enjoy it while warm.
Follow this recipe if you wish to reduce your belly fat.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.