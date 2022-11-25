Bananas, Tomato And Spinach: Control Your Blood Pressure With These High-Potassium Foods

High blood pressure: Bananas are a good source of potassium

Managing high blood pressure is quite a tedious task, right? High blood pressure or hypertension leads to a number of side effects like chest pain, dizziness and headaches, and in severe cases, it can also lead to a heart attack. High blood pressure or hypertension has also been called a common lifestyle disease. While there is no direct way to completely cure the condition, you can always keep your blood pressure in check through medicines and a healthy diet. Diet plays a pivotal role in managing high blood pressure. If you want to know what foods can help improve hypertension, nutritionist and health expert Lovneet Batra shares a post on foods that can help manage high BP.

According to the health expert, eating potassium-high food items will help in controlling blood pressure. "Hack to lower blood pressure... eat more potassium," Lovneet Batra writes on her Instagram Stories.

"Potassium can counteract the effect that sodium has on your blood pressure. Try to boost consumption of foods rich in potassium such as bananas, spinach, and tomatoes," she adds.

Hypertension: Lifestyle changes that can help keep blood pressure in check:

1. Healthy Diet

High blood pressure patients are expected to keep their salt intake under check. In addition, processed and junk foods are off the table.

2. Weight Loss

Losing body weight can significantly lower your blood pressure. However, one must not fall into the trap of restrictive diets. Instead, work towards creating better habits, which will last longer.

3. Physical Activity

Be it yoga, a gym workout, or a run, include some form of physical exercise in your daily routine. Even a modest level of physical activity can bring a significant difference in your blood pressure.

4. Quit Smoking, Limit Alcohol

Quitting cigarettes can lower your blood pressure as well as reduce the risk of heart disease. In addition, if you are also able to manage or regulate your alcohol consumption, the result can be beyond your expectation.

Keep your blood pressure in control, with frequent check-ups, a healthy diet, and medication prescribed by a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.