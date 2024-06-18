Avoid Vacation Weight Gain With These 5 Simple Tips

The expert recommends starting the day with one litre of water

Weight gain after a vacation is quite inevitable. Vacations are usually about indulging in your favourite delicacies, exploring new food items and enjoying this limited period guilt-free. As a result, you end up gaining some extra kilos. However, a few simple yet effective practices can help you prevent vacation weight gain. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some tips that can help you enjoy your holiday to the fullest as well as prevent you from gaining weight. Read on to know more.

Follow these tips to prevent weight gain

1. Start the day with water

The expert recommends starting the day with one litre of water. "Drink one litre of water as soon as you wake up and add a lemon to it," she mentioned in the video. This simple trick will help control glucose spikes throughout the day and also prevent dehydration.

2. Add protein to breakfast

Protein keeps you full for longer by keeping you full for longer. It will also provide you with optimal energy levels. Adding more protein to your diet will also prevent you from consuming extra calories. The expert recommends starting the day with protein sources like egg whites, Greek yogurt and some roasted seeds.

3. Choose fibre-rich foods

Just like protein, fibre also keeps you full for longer. It prevents you from consuming excess calories. According to Batra, enjoy foods of your choice but add enough fibre to your meal. You can choose salads, stir-fried veggies or grilled vegetables.

4. Snack wisely

Healthy snacking is extremely crucial to maintain a healthy weight. For a mid-meal snack, you can choose berries, citrus fruits or some nuts.

5. More fibre

The expert also recommends ending the day with fibre-rich foods like chia seeds. It will prevent midnight hunger pangs and boost digestion.

Batra also recommends paying attention to your hydration levels if you are consuming alcohol. Drinking alcohol can dehydrate your body, so drink enough fluids.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.