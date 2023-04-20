Avoid These Vegetables For Dinner To Prevent Bloating At Night

Certain foods can lead to bloating which can cause tightness and uneasiness around the belly

Bloating is the feeling of fullness, tightness and discomfort in the abdomen caused due to excess gas production or retention of fluids. There are several factors that can contribute to bloating such as eating too fast, eating fatty or rich foods, overeating, stress, hormonal changes, constipation and food sensitivities.

One effective way to manage bloating is to avoid certain foods, especially at dinner time when our body slows down and it is more difficult to digest food. Read on as we share some vegetables you can avoid to prevent bowl issues such as bloating.

8 Vegetables to avoid for dinner if you are prone to bloating:

1. Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable and is high in a variety of nutrients. However, it contains a sugar called raffinose that is difficult to digest. This can lead to gas and bloating. Eating broccoli late in the evening can also cause indigestion and interfere with a good night's sleep.

2. Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts also belong to the cruciferous vegetable family and contain raffinose. As mentioned, raffinose can be hard to digest and can lead to digestive issues if consumed before bed. They are also high in fibre which can cause gas and bloating. Limit your intake of Brussels sprouts or avoid them altogether if you experience bloating.

3. Cauliflower

Cauliflower similar to broccoli and Brussels sprouts are extremely nutritive and provide us with a variety of health benefits. However, they contains a compound called sulforaphane which can cause gas and bloating. It also contains a high amount of fibre which may be difficult to digest.

4. Cabbage

Cabbage in a highly nutritious and versatile vegetable. It is also a cruciferous vegetable. Consuming cabbage for dinner can cause gas and bloating due to its high fibre and raffinose content. Eating cabbage at dinner time may make it difficult to sleep peacefully. Hence, you are encouraged to add cabbage to your breakfast or lunch.

5. Onions

Onions contain fructans, a type of carbohydrate that can cause gas and bloating. They are also high in fibre which can exacerbate the issue. If you are prone to bloating, avoid consuming onions at dinner time.

6. Garlic

Garlic is considered a superfood thanks to its many nutritional qualities and the health benefits it provides. However, garlic also contains fructans which can lead to bloating and gas. It can also cause acid reflux which can interfere with sleep.

7. Peas

Peas are abundant in nutrients especially antioxidants. This makes them a great addition to your diet but peas can also cause bloating due to their high fibre and fructose content. They also contain sugar alcohols which can cause digestive issues.

8. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a good source of fibre and nutrients, but they can be difficult to digest for some people. They contain a type of carbohydrate called starch which can cause gas and bloating, especially when eaten in large amounts.

In conclusion, bloating can be uncomfortable and interfere with a good night's sleep. It is important to note that everyone's digestive system is different, and what might cause bloating for one person may not affect another. Experiment with your diet and see what works best for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.