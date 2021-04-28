Are You Using Spices Correctly? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Points Out Common Mistakes

Spices like turmeric, cumin, cinnamon and more are loaded with several health benefits

Indian cuisine has always been a celebration of spices. But in addition to imparting taste, spices also have innumerable benefits. And while options are abundant, both in terms of variety as well as usage of condiments, it is important to do it the right way. This is what nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar focuses on in her latest Instagram post. Urging you to choose ancient wisdom over modern fads, she said, "What can a humble spice dabba, found in every single Indian kitchen, teach us about health and nutrition? That there are a variety of spices we use daily, that we use them in small quantities and that we mostly use them in cooking."

Spices health benefits: Know to use correctly and how much

She said that spices are rich in anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant properties. "However, if we go by the latest fads of using spices, which is mostly adding them to water and drinking first thing in the morning, we will be refilling the dabba every week and not every few months as we usually do," she explained, posting a photo of a container of spices.

Spices present in Indian kitchen can offer you several health benefits

Overt usage of spices can lead to health problems such as acidity, improper nutrient absorption, hormonal imbalance, the expert said. According to Rujuta, spices should be consumed in "time-tested, genetically compliant cooking practices, in the right amount, in the right sequence and in the right combinations."

She further advises using methi daana and haldi in tadka. Flaxseed or curry patta must be utilized in chutneys, she says. Rujuta also warns against using spices as shots, pills and powders - contrary to what is suggested by many weight loss programmes.

Earlier, Rujuta Diwekar spoke about avoiding the intake of spices first thing in the morning. She wrote in her social media post, "Yes, seeds and spices have been a part of our culture, but so has been the wisdom on how to use them, when to use them and in what proportion to use them."

"Understand and value the priceless wisdom that has been passed on to you for free and ensure that it reaches your next generation in its pure form," she reiterated.

