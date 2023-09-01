Weight Loss Tips: These 7 Spices Can Help Boost Metabolism & Promote Weight Loss

Along with promoting weight loss, these spices provide various benefits to our health

Spices are aromatic substances derived from the seeds, fruits, bark, roots, or other parts of plants. They are mainly used to flavour or season food and beverages, enhancing their taste and aroma. While spices are not a direct source of significant nutrients, many of them possess bioactive compounds that have potential health benefits.

Some spices contain antioxidants, which can help protect against cell damage caused by free radicals. Regarding weight loss, spices can indirectly support healthy weight management. They can enhance the flavour and smell of low-calorie dishes, making them more enjoyable and satisfying.

However, it is important to note that spices alone cannot cause significant weight loss; a balanced diet and regular exercise are essential for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. Regardless, adding certain spices to your diet might be beneficial for your health. Keep reading as we share a list of spices that can promote weight loss.

7 Spices that can improve metabolism and boost weight loss:

1. Cayenne pepper

The compound called capsaicin present in cayenne pepper can help increase metabolism by boosting the production of heat in the body, a process known as thermogenesis. This increased heat production can lead to an increase in calorie burning and promoting weight loss.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon can help regulate blood sugar levels, which plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy metabolism. By controlling blood sugar, cinnamon can help prevent insulin spikes and crashes, which can contribute to weight gain. Stable blood sugar levels can also reduce cravings for sugary foods, aiding in weight loss.

3. Ginger

Ginger contains compounds that have thermogenic effects, meaning they can increase body temperature and metabolic rate. This can result in higher calorie burning and improved weight loss. Additionally, ginger has been shown to suppress appetite and reduce inflammation, which can indirectly contribute to weight loss efforts.

4. Turmeric

The active compound in turmeric, called curcumin, has been found to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help boost metabolism. Curcumin can increase the production of heat in the body, enhance fat burning, and regulate blood sugar levels, all of which can support weight loss.

5. Black pepper

Black pepper contains a compound called piperine, which has been shown to have thermogenic properties similar to capsaicin. Consuming black pepper can increase the metabolic rate and enhance the absorption of other nutrients, potentially aiding in weight loss.

6. Mustard seeds

Mustard seeds are rich in an enzyme called myrosinase, which can help increase metabolic rate and enhance calorie burning. Additionally, mustard seeds are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a great addition to a weight loss diet.

7. Cardamom

Cardamom is known to have thermogenic properties that can help boost metabolism and enhance fat burning. It also aids digestion and improves the absorption of nutrients, supporting overall weight loss efforts.

It's important to note that while these spices may have potential benefits in boosting metabolism and promoting weight loss, they are not magical solutions on their own. Incorporating them into a balanced, calorie-controlled diet, coupled with regular physical activity, is key for sustainable weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.