Are You Struggling To Lose Weight? Include These Top Plant-Based Protein Foods In Your Diet Right Now

We all know proteins are the most essential nutrients. They are the building block of life, made up of amino acids that our bodies need to perform several functions. They help in repairing tissues, help in burning excess fat and gain lean muscle. Therefore, it is important to make sure you take an adequate amount of protein daily. Some of the common sources of protein are eggs, beef, fish, chicken and meat. But in the following article we will talk about some plant-based proteins which are effective for weight loss.

One of the most common misconceptions about plant-based proteins is that they lack in protein. As a matter of fact, plant-based proteins provide some amazing health benefits. In addition to providing the building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues, plant protein may also be beneficial for shedding those extra kilos. Plant-based proteins are low in calories and fat than animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients. By switching to plant proteins instead of animal proteins, you can reduce your calorie intake and at the same time boost your daily nutrient profile. You have to ensure that you consume a variety of plant proteins to get all the essential amino acids.

Have a look at to plant-based protein sources:

1. Lentils:

Lentils are a part of the legume family and have a great nutritional value.They contain all the essential amino acids. Chickpeas and lima beans are great sources of protein and should be included in your diet.

2. Hemp seeds:

Hemp seeds have high amounts of protein and are also complete in their amino acid profile. They contain gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), which again provides numerous health benefits, like reducing inflammation and helping with multiple sclerosis.

3. Quinoa:

One of the pseudo-grains, quinoa is rich in protein, fiber, iron, copper, thiamin, and vitamin B. This is the reason why it is called a super grain. Additionally, quinoa also helps you get your daily dose of magnesium and manganese, which are essential nutrients for bone health.

4. Peas:

Tiny, green peas contain a lot of lutein, an antioxidant that can helps in maintaining a healthy heart by lowering cholesterol and preventing plaque buildup. You can include them on top of your salad or serve a side of these green goodies with dinner.

5. Tofu:

Tofu, the healthier alternative to cottage cheese is made from curdled soya milk that is packed with protein. It is a versatile food and can be eaten in a lot of ways like sandwiches, rolls, wraps or even as a main dish.

6. Almonds:

Protein rich, almonds contain high amounts of vitamin E, which is great for the health of your skin and hair. As an added benefit, they are loaded with magnesium, which can help curb sugar cravings, soothe stomach cramps, boost bone health, and ease muscle soreness and spasms.

