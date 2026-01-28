Are Gluten-Free Diets Really Healthy? Doctor Explains

Gluten has become a contentious topic in recent years. While the maximum Indian population has been consuming it for centuries, it is now viewed as a dietary enemy for many people. This shift can largely be attributed to a heightened awareness of celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, and the rise of health consciousness among consumers. Some individuals believe that gluten leads to various health issues, even if they don't have a specific intolerance, which can often be misleading.

As a result, gluten-free diets have surged in popularity, not only among those diagnosed with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity but also among those who believe that going gluten-free can lead to health benefits such as weight loss, improved digestion, and enhanced energy levels. Food manufacturers have capitalised on this trend, producing a wide range of gluten-free products that cater to the increasing demand.

Why are more and more people quitting gluten?

Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, recently took to Instagram to explain why gluten-free diets have gained popularity and whether you should be considering gluten free diets.

"The gluten our ancestors ate is not the gluten you are eating today. The wheat our grandparents consumed was natural, unmodified and far easier for our human gut to handle. But today's gluten has been hybridised, altered and ultra-processed, and your body treats it like an irritant. That's why gluten sensitivity is exploding today," he said.

Why does this happen?

"When this modern gluten enters your gut, it creates inflammation. In many people, it weakens the gut lining, leading to what we call the leaky gut. Small tears that allow particles to slip into the bloodstream. Your immune system sees those particles as invaders and, in the long run, may start attacking your own tissues, including your thyroid, joints, and gut lining," he explained.

Signs your gut is sensitive to gluten

Digestive distress

Gas, bloating, acidity,

Constipation

Food intolerance

Autoimmune response

Unexplained fatigue

Mental fog

Joint inflammation

Stubborn weight gain

Hypothyroidism

Hormonal Imbalance

In children

Hyperactivity

Focus issues

Recurring gut issues

"If any of these symptoms sound familiar, take gluten off our plate for four weeks; your gut will tell the truth," Dr. Chopra recommends.

However, the question remains: Are gluten-free diets truly healthier?

For individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, a gluten-free diet is essential for health and well-being. For others, eliminating gluten may not yield the same benefits, and in some cases, it could lead to nutritional deficiencies.

Many gluten-free products are often lower in fibre and other important nutrients, which can result in an imbalanced diet if not carefully managed.

Are there any side effects of gluten-free diets?

Possible side effects of a gluten-free diet can include gastrointestinal issues, deficiencies in vitamins (especially B vitamins, iron, and fibre), and potential weight gain if individuals rely heavily on processed gluten-free products. It's essential for anyone considering this dietary change to be mindful of their overall nutrition.

Should you try a gluten-free diet?

As for whether one should consider going gluten-free, it really depends on individual health circumstances. If someone experiences symptoms related to gluten consumption, it would be wise to consult a doctor before making significant dietary changes. For those without a gluten-related disorder, a balanced diet that includes gluten can be perfectly healthy.

To safely practice a gluten-free diet if one decides to go that route, consider focusing on whole, naturally gluten-free foods like fruits, vegetables, meats, poultry, fish, dairy, legumes, nuts, and grains like quinoa and rice. However, it is essential to consult your doctor before making any major changes to your diet. Transitioning to a gluten-free diet doesn't have to mean sacrificing health; it just requires a bit more planning and awareness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.