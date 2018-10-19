Apart From Fresh Fruits And Vegetables You Should Buy These Healthy Foods In Bulk

Purchasing food in bulk can be beneficial for both you and the environment.

Highlights These healthy foods should be included in your diet Whole spices have a much longer shelf life Lentils should be an essential item for healthy living

Purchasing food in bulk can be beneficial for both you and the environment. When we say buy certain food items in bulk that does not mean you buy foods rich in calories and fat. The shopping list should not include canned juice, packet of chips, frozen goods and chocolates. The next time you make your shopping list before going to a grocery store, consider buying some of these healthy food items in bulk. Certain spices, whole grains and other non-perishables goods are great to stock up on while buying in bulk. When you purchase goods in bulk it gives you the privilege to try new products as you can sample small sizes of them before investing in large quantities. Moreover, it is a great way to save money.

Also read: Want To Live Healthy And Prevent Falling Sick? Follow This Morning And Evening Ritual

Have a look at these 6 healthy foods which you can purchase in bulk:

1. Nuts:

Healthy nuts and seeds like raisins, walnuts, almonds, prunes, cashews, dried apricots, chia seeds, flax seeds and others can last up to a year in unopened packages. After opening them you can keep them in airtight containers in the refrigerator. Dried fruits contain plenty of essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Nuts are rich in healthy fats and the fibre content in them makes you full for longer. Omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fats helps improve insulin metabolism and actually reduce the overall fat your body stores. Therefore, you can buy loads of nuts and seeds and consume them in small quantities everyday as an evening snack or in your early morning breakfast.

Nuts are rich in healthy fats and the fibre

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Brown rice:

Long-grain rice is inexpensive and lasts for a long time so you can keep plenty on hand. Choose brown rice over white rice because it is healthier as it is higher in fiber and nutrients. It is loaded with B vitamins, a natural source of long-lasting energy; it boasts essential micro nutrients like manganese, phosphorous, selenium and magnesium; and high in fiber, which can keep your blood sugar in check and cravings for junk food at bay. Additionally, rice consumed with lentils along with a dollop of ghee can be a wholesome meal full of proteins.

Long-grain rice is inexpensive and lasts for a long time so you can keep plenty on hand.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Festive Season Is Round The Corner! Do Not Indulge Yourself In Sweets Instead Keep Yourself Full By These Healthy Nuts

2. Oats:

Extremely nutritious, gluten-free, full of soluble fiber and inexpensive, whole oats should be in the house all the time. They are super convenient and this makes them the perfect choice for your healthy early morning breakfast. They help in maintaining a healthy heart, reducing your risk of diabetes and lowering blood pressure. The best part about whole oats is that they are a great food to include in any healthy weight loss diet as they have also been shown to increase hormones in the body that help to control appetite. Also, you can use oatmeal to make healthy protein bars at home.

3. Lentils:

Lentils like beans or chickpeas should be an essential item for healthy living. These are packed with all the fiber and nutrients you need. Also, lentils are full of antioxidant compounds called anthocyanins, which primarily benefit the brain. Lentils can be stored for about three to four months and are high in protein and fiber. Apart from this is they are low in saturated fat and calories.

Lentils like beans or chickpeas should be an essential item for healthy living.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Olive oil:

This all-purpose oil, can be used for cooking as well as a topping in fresh dishes like salads. The oil can even be used in roasting and grilling. It is versatile and makes it an ideal health food. Considered as an healthy fat the olive oil can be added to almost any dish. The oil has high quantities of monounsaturated fat and ability to protect the body against diseases like breast cancer and Alzheimer's.

5. Whole spices:

Traditional herbs and spices like cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and many more have been proved to be beneficial for your health. Whole spices have a much longer shelf life. They enhance the flavor of your dishes without adding fat, calories, sugars or salt which might be unhealthy. And some spices even have added benefits. For instance, cinnamon can help control blood pressure and prevent diabetes. Turmeric is loaded with curcumin, an antioxidant that boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation in the body.

6. Coconut oil:

One of the super foods, coconut oil it can be used for anything except deep frying. You can use it as a moisturizer, preparing dishes and even as a topping. Though, moderation is the key when you consume it. Like olive oil, it is a also a healthy fat, which might help people lose weight, not gain it. Coconut oil contains lauric acid, a type of fat that converts into energy more easily than many other types of fat-meaning your body will burn it off rather than storing it around your belly.

One of the super foods, coconut oil it can be used for anything except deep frying.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Bet You Didn't Know The Health Benefits Of These Foods You Consume Daily

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.