Amazon Confirms Victorian Disease Outbreak: All About Tuberculosis Spread At UK Warehouse

Amazon has confirmed an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB), also known as the 'Victorian disease.' The outbreak has been reported at one of the centres in Coventry, UK, which has about 3,000 employees. In a statement, Amazon said 10 people at the fulfilment centre had tested positive for non-contagious TB in September. The National Health Service (NHS) staff also visited the site this week to perform screenings. According to a BBC report, a spokesperson said no additional cases had since been identified, and its site continued to run as normal amid a 'screening programme' being carried out amid 'an abundance of caution'.

"In line with best practice safety procedures, we immediately followed guidance from the NHS and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and made all potentially affected employees aware of the situation. We will continue to follow guidance from the experts in the NHS and would respectfully remind public organisations of the need for responsible communications where matters of public well-being are concerned," the spokesperson said.

Amazon has mentioned that the cases are non-contagious and were identified in 2025. An expanded screening program is currently going on as a precaution with the NHS and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Understanding non-contagious TB

Latent tuberculosis (TB) infection occurs when a person is infected with the TB bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, but does not exhibit any symptoms and is not contagious. In this state, the bacteria remain inactive in the body and can be detected with a skin test or blood test, but the person does not feel ill and cannot spread the infection to others. However, such individuals should consider timely treatment for latent TB infection to prevent TB disease.

Symptoms of latent TB

Since latent TB does not cause symptoms, individuals typically do not know they are infected unless they are tested. However, if latent TB progresses to active TB, symptoms may include:

Persistent cough (lasting more than three weeks)

Chest pain

Coughing up blood or sputum

Fatigue

Weight loss

Fever

Night sweats

Causes

Latent TB occurs when a person inhales airborne droplets containing TB bacteria. The immune system can often contain the infection, preventing it from becoming active. Factors that can increase the risk of developing latent TB include:

Close contact with someone who has active TB

Weakened immune system (e.g., due to HIV, certain medications, or medical conditions)

Living in or travelling to areas with high TB prevalence

Being in crowded or substandard living conditions

How does it spread

People with latent TB infection cannot spread TB bacteria to others. However, if these bacteria become active and multiply, latent TB infection can develop into TB disease. Once active, TB can be spread from person to person through the air.

Treatment

While latent TB is not contagious, treatment is important to prevent the progression to active TB. Treatment options typically include a dedicated medicinal course.

Treatments are generally well-tolerated, although some side effects may occur. It's essential for individuals undergoing treatment to adhere to the prescribed regimen to ensure the bacteria remain dormant and do not become active.

Regular follow-up with healthcare providers is recommended to monitor health and ensure the effectiveness of the treatment.

According to UKHSA data, in 2024, the UK saw a 13.6% rise in TB cases, with nearly 5,500 people testing positive. Dr. Roger Gajraj from UKHSA West Midlands said tests are offered to those who may have had close contact with affected workers at Amazon's Coventry warehouse. He also mentioned that the overall disease risk remains low and TB is fully treatable with antibiotics.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.