AIIMS-Trained Doctor Explains What Happens If You Eat Avocado Daily For 14 Days

Avocados are among the most preferred foods for fitness enthusiasts. From being used in salads, smoothies and toast to being the primary ingredient in guacamole, this pear-shaped tropical fruit is widely praised for its versatile, high-fat and low-sugar profile. It is known for its creamy, buttery texture and light green to yellow flesh. But do you know what happens if you eat avocados daily for two weeks?

In an Instagram video, a Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, reveals what happens if you eat an avocado daily for 14 days. These are:

“Your Heart Can Benefit”

According to him, avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help improve cholesterol levels by lowering LDL.

“Your Gut Can Benefit”

He reveals that avocados contain fibre and plant compounds that help support beneficial gut bacteria.

“Your Blood Pressure Can Improve”

The doctor explains that avocados are high in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and support cardiovascular health.

Saurabh Sethi mentions, “This combination of fibre and healthy fats in avocados can help improve satiety and reduce overeating. A small daily serving, which is about half to one avocado, can be an excellent addition for most people.”

He ends the video by recommending that people replace spreads like butter, mayo, or creamy dressings with avocado to improve the fat profile of a meal.

Previously, while listing the top 10 food options to reduce fat and inflammation, Dr Saurabh Sethi mentioned that avocados are an excellent choice. He explained that this nutrient-dense fruit, being rich in antioxidants such as glutathione, helps the liver detoxify harmful substances.

He also shared that avocados contain vitamins C, B9, and E, which act as antioxidants, along with minerals that support liver health. They are also high in oleic acid, a healthy fat. Read here to know more about other such food options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.