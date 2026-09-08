The Mumbai civic body is set to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to enable more accurate and timely diagnosis of brain disorders. As part of a pilot project, 150 patients at KEM Hospital will undergo AI-based assessments. The 12-month study will involve 150 patients suffering from epilepsy and brain tumours. AI will be used to analyse changes in brain function before and after surgery. Patients will be assessed at one, three and six months after surgery.

The project has been developed by a startup called BrainsightAI Technology and is estimated to cost around Rs 4 crore 99 lakh 12 thousand. The proposal will be presented for approval at the Standing Committee meeting.

The technology will rapidly analyse data from MRI scans, CT scans and EEGs, helping doctors with diagnosis. AI is expected to assist doctors in identifying the nature of brain tumours, suspicious areas and the possible focal point of epilepsy.

The move comes as AI is increasingly being explored in India as a tool to support diagnosis and clinical decision-making. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, experts highlighted the potential of AI-powered healthcare technologies to improve diagnostic speed and expand access to quality healthcare, particularly in smaller towns and remote areas.

For neurological disorders, the potential benefit is particularly significant because diagnosis can depend on combining information from brain scans, electrical activity and clinical symptoms. AI systems can help doctors analyse large volumes of medical data and identify patterns that may be difficult to detect manually.

However, such technology is intended to assist doctors rather than replace them. While AI can increasingly match or outperform doctors in certain diagnostic tasks, experts stress that clinical judgement remains essential, particularly when it comes to deciding treatment.

Brain tumours can be particularly challenging to diagnose because symptoms can overlap with more common conditions. Persistent or progressively worsening neurological symptoms, including new-onset seizures in adults, require medical evaluation. MRI remains a key investigation for detecting abnormalities and planning treatment.

The KEM pilot will therefore also examine whether AI can help doctors track how brain function changes after surgery, rather than simply identifying abnormalities at the time of diagnosis.

If the pilot project proves successful, the AI-based diagnostic facility will be expanded to all Mumbai civic-run hospitals.

The project could mark another step towards integrating AI into India's public healthcare system, while generating real-world evidence on whether such tools can make neurological diagnosis faster, more consistent and potentially more accessible.

Read More: The Machine Can Read Scans, But It Can't Read Patients: Why AI Tools Fail To Match Medical Realities

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.