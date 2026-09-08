Muscle cramps after exercise are common, as the muscles that haven't been used for a long time are utilised for physical movement. After exercising, sweating and loss of electrolytes are common, as drinking plain water can't replace the lost minerals from the body. A simple alternative to plain water is to drink electrolyte drinks that could work on providing potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium and chloride. But most people tend to ignore the exact formulation that their body needs, as each person needs different levels of these electrolytes and minerals, and drinking a glass of plain water alone cannot replace these required minerals.

Electrolyte drinks are always essential, as most people get dehydrated as their body undergoes fluid loss. While natural sources of these much-needed electrolytes exist, most people need a balanced dose of electrolytes that could fuel their workout and sustain them for a long time during their workout session.

Why Plain Water May Not Always Be Enough

Plain water is not always enough after a workout, as it can provide fluids but not the necessary electrolytes. The balance of these electrolytes is necessary, as your body requires a specific balance to function optimally. Most commercially manufactured electrolyte drinks contain synthetic food colours and a fixed portion of minerals, which can make them harder to be healthy. Choosing natural electrolyte drinks and their right form may be just what your workout needs for better muscle function.

3 Natural Electrolyte Drinks That Are Better Than Plain Water

1. Coconut Water

Fresh coconut water happens to be naturally rich in potassium, and it also contains trace amounts of magnesium and sodium. There is clinical evidence that supports the ability of fresh coconut water to help reduce muscle cramps after exercise.

It is also preferred and available widely and a low-calorie hydration option.

The Sports Medicine Journal suggests that coconut water should be consumed within 2 hours after exercise for muscle recovery.

While coconut water is considered safe, kidney disease patients need to be mindful of the exact quantity they consume.

The comparison between sports drinks and plain water for reducing muscle cramps is dependent on their form. If a balanced electrolyte drink contains a balance of needed minerals, then other beverages may not be needed. But if you haven't consumed any electrolyte drink before and are looking for an electrolyte-rich option, then the following amounts of the same can be useful:

250-300 mL after a light workout, depending on the intensity of your physical movements.

300-500 mL after a moderate workout where you start visibly sweating.

500-750 mL after prolonged exercise, running, cycling, or training in hot weather can prove useful for muscle cramps.

2: Lemon Water With A Pinch Of Salt

A small glass of lemon water with a pinch of salt could provide help with muscle cramps after exercise, as it contains sodium. While sodium is necessary for balance, as per the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, other minerals may also need to be added for maximum impact. The exact combination of lemon water and salt is based on the high vitamin C content and bioactive nature of salt when combined in a liquid form.

While this easy drink could provide sodium, other minerals such as potassium, chloride and magnesium also need to be included in the drink for impact.

3: Buttermilk

Buttermilk can provide benefits as a post-workout recovery drink, as it contains fluid, sodium, potassium, calcium and protein. This formulation works on and provides support with muscle recovery and hydration. But it has limits, as your muscles need a nutritional and electrolyte balance for effective recovery. Buttermilk can work as a post-workout recovery drink, as mentioned in the European Journal of Sports Medicine.

Signs You May Need Electrolytes Instead Of Just Water

A glass of plain water after exercise may not effectively work on muscle cramps, as most people need a balance of multiple minerals and hydration.

If you experience any of these symptoms, then you need to switch your hydration drinks and find a balance with electrolytes and minerals. If post-workout, you happen to notice any of these signs, then you need to pay attention to what your body is trying to tell you. Here is what you need to be aware of:

Recurrent muscle cramps

Excessive sweating

Dizziness

Fatigue

Headache after exercise

If you are low on electrolytes, then you may experience the above signs, and you need to choose a hydration drink that works for you.

Other Ways To Prevent Muscle Cramps During Exercise

Keeping these natural electrolyte drinks aside, other ways could work on preventing muscle cramps after an exercise session.

General tips that could help you include:

Hydrate at least an hour or two before for a better workout session.

Avoid sudden increases in exercise intensity, as your muscles can definitely suffer from cramps.

Eat electrolyte-rich foods that could provide better balance to your body.

Stretch and cool down properly, as your body needs to be ready for movement, and the session's overall performance lasts the same way.

Maintain a level of magnesium intake that your body needs for balance.

When To See A Doctor

A doctor's consultation is needed if your body is presenting with signs that can be:

Frequent unexplained cramps that occur without any physical strain.

Weakness that can be physically felt.

Swelling that is visible.

Prolonged symptoms despite hydration before and after workouts.

Suspected underlying medical condition

Muscle cramps after a workout could be a normal occurrence or be a sign of a serious medical issue. Certain natural electrolyte drinks could work, but their balance needs to be maintained, and knowing what your body needs after a workout is necessary.

Also Read: Why Do Your Legs Cramp At Night? Causes And Remedies That Actually Work

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.