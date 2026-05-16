Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Records Over 1,000 Organ, Tissue Donations In 6 Years

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has reported a total of 1,032 organs and tissues donated through its organ donation programme over the past six years, officials said on Friday, as it continues to be recognised as a leading centre for cadaveric organ donation in India.

In the latest case, a 29-year-old man from Mehsana district, identified as Dharmendra Darbar, who worked as a driver, was declared brain dead at the hospital on May 14 after sustaining severe injuries in a road accident near Kadi on May 4.

He had been undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital since the incident. Despite sustained efforts by Dr Jitu Parikh and his team from the medicine department, the patient could not be revived.

Following this, his wife, brother, and sister gave consent for organ donation after counselling by ordinary citizen P.S. Patel and family members Mahendrabhai Zala and Lalsingh Zala.

"The family's decision resulted in the donation of one liver and two kidneys, benefiting three critically ill patients," officials said.

Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said the institution has recorded 240 organ donors over the past six years.

He said, “In the last six years, 240 donors have contributed 794 organs. In addition, 194 eye donations and 44 skin donations have been received, bringing the total to 238 tissues. Altogether, 1,032 organs and tissues have been donated through the programme.”

Dr Joshi added that organ donations at the hospital so far include 443 kidneys, 214 livers, 76 hearts, 34 lungs, 19 pancreases, 6 hands, and 2 small intestines.

Officials said the programme has enabled life-saving transplants for patients across different categories of organ failure and continues to expand awareness around cadaveric donation.

In a separate development, the state government has increased the monthly stipend for interns of Siddhpur Dental College and Hospital from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,160.

State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the decision reflects the government's recognition of the work young doctors do during their internship.

"The revision was approved after representations from the college dean and administrative authorities were submitted to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Health Department seeking parity with government norms," he said.

According to officials, the revised stipend is intended to support interns engaged in continuous clinical duties and patient care during their training.

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