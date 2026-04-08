Ahmedabad Teen Hit By Nilgai Declared Brain-Dead, Organs Save Six Lives

A bone-chilling accident involving a nilgai claimed the life of a 17-year-old Krish Akbari. The incident occurred on March 31 near Divine Road in Ahmedabad. The class 12 biology student suffered multiple injuries and was declared brain-dead. In the moment of tragedy, Krish's parents decided to donate his organs to save the lives of six people.

Krish was riding his scooter to his tuition when a nilgai, reportedly startled by a truck's horn on the opposite side of the road, suddenly jumped onto the road and hit him. He suffered critical injuries to his head and face and was rushed to a hospital, as per a Humans of Bombay post.

He was taken to the hospital, where doctors operated on him to stabilise his condition. Despite efforts, an MRI scan showed that his brain had suffered permanent damage due to a lack of oxygen. Doctors later declared him brain-dead.

"He was a fitness enthusiast who treated his body like a temple. He spent hours learning about anatomy because he wanted to be a physiotherapist like his father. He was obsessed with the idea of healing people, of making bodies move and thrive again," Krish's aunt told Humans of Bombay.

In the middle of the loss, his family agreed to donate his organs. Doctors were able to retrieve multiple organs, including his heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, hands and corneas, which were transplanted into six patients in need.

"When doctors informed us there was no chance of recovery, we saw organ donation as an opportunity for our son to live on in others," Krish's father told the Times of India.

According to Krish's family, when his last rites were being performed, his heart was being transplanted in a 13-year-old boy from Bhavnagar. His hands were sent to a teenager in Faridabad, his kidneys to two teenagers, corneas to a patient in the city and lungs to another young person.

"Krish didn't get to graduate or wear a white coat, but he fulfilled his purpose in the most profound way possible," said Krish's aunt.

"He saved six families from the same grief we are feeling. He isn't gone; he's living on through the heartbeat of a child and the sight of a stranger," she added.