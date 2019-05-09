Add These Proteins To Your Salads To Achieve Weight Loss: 9 Tricks That Won't Fail

Protein-rich salads can be made by adding nuts and seeds

If you want to lose weight, then salads are going to be an inevitable edition to your diet. This is because they are usually low in calories, comprise fresh and raw vegetables that provide you with dietary fibre and lots of vitamins and minerals. There is a lot that you can do with your salads in terms of its ingredients, toppings and dressings. Read below to know some interesting tips on how you can make your salad healthier, richer in protein and tastier.

How to make your salads richer in protein, healthier and tastier

1. Make it colourful, add a variety of vegetables: The top trick to make your salad healthier, richer in protein and fibre is by adding a variety of chopped raw veggies. The classic Caesar salad might be convenient, but the joy of eating colourful variety of vegetables can turn a boring salad into an interesting ones. Include raw chopped carrots, onions, cucumbers, celery, lettuce, mushrooms, broccoli and bell peppers to name a very few, in your salads.

2. Add protein to salads with nuts and seeds: Make your salad richer in protein by adding a handful of different varieties of nuts and seeds to it. Almonds, pistachios, walnuts, peanuts, pumpkin seeds and chia seeds make for highly nutritious and protein-rich salad toppings.

3. Add whole grains to fill you up: After all, you don't want to end up feeling more hungry or unsatisfied after eating an entire bowl of salad. Add some whole grains like brown rice and quinoa to them. These will help in filling you up and will also add texture and flavour to your salad.

4. Fresh fruits for more flavour, nutrition: While salads are ideally made with a combination of vegetables, you can also add some fruits as toppings for added benefits and flavour.

5. Shredded hard cheese for good fat and flavour: Cheese can do wonders to your salads. It is the one ingredient which may actually tempt to opt for a salad instead of other foods for meals, especially if you are trying to lose weight. Opt for shredded hard cheese like cheddar, parmesan and gouda to add good fat to your salads and delicious flavour. Even soft cheese (in controlled amounts) like ricotta, goat cheese and feta cheese, can make for healthier addition to your salads.

6. Add protein with eggs: Adding eggs to your salads is another way to make it rich in protein. Opt for hard boiled eggs or sun side up to add a dash of protein to your salad.

7. Avocados: A source of healthy fat and potassium, avocados can be a great addition to your salads. Avocado is loaded with healthy nutrients like fibre, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, folate and monounsaturated fat.

8. Olives: Olives are delicious and a good source of healthy fats.

9. Olive oil and vinegar dressings: Another source of healthy fat to your salad can be olive oil. It contains heart-healthy fats. Furthermore, add some homemade dressings as no salad is complete without a dressing. You can make salsa or vinegar dressings at home. They are definitely going to be healthier as they would be free of added flavours and preservatives.

