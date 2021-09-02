Actor Sidharth Shukla Dies At 40: Heart Attacks Among Younger People Cause Worry

Actor Sidharth Shukla dies of a heart attack this morning

A heart attack is believed to be the cause of death

There has been a sharp rise in heart attacks among those below 50

Bigg Boss 13 winner, actor and model Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack this morning, leaving his fans and the acting fraternity in shock. Officials from Mumbai's Cooper Hospital said the 40-year-old actor was brought dead to the hospital. Though details will be known later, a heart attack is believed to be the cause of death.

A heart attack is a condition in which the flow of the blood to the heart is blocked. There can be several possible reasons behind the blockage. The most common cause is accumulation of fat, cholesterol and other substances, known as a "plaque build-up" in the arteries.

People over 65 years are at a greater risk of heart attacks but in recent years, there has been a sharp rise in heart attacks among those below 50.

Global medical reports highlight a surge in heart attacks among people in their 30s and 40s due to an unhealthy diet or lifestyle. Risk factors such as high blood pressure, smoking, family history, diabetes and poor cholesterol levels are the same among the old and the young, doctors say.

Dr. Ameya Udyavar, Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist at PD Hinduja Hospital, says, "There are several factors responsible for the increasing number of heart attacks among the young population. One of them is a condition called hypercholesterolemia, which is high cholesterol since birth. In most cases it remains undiagnosed for years. Increased stress is another common cause. Nowadays, especially during the pandemic, stress levels have increased significantly. Unhealthy eating with no or limited physical activity can also trigger the risk."

He added that smoking is a major health risk.

"One of the modifiable risk factors is smoking. As we know smoking kills and it affects the vital organs of the body. In many young patients, smoking is a common concern reported these days," Dr. Udyavar said.

Signs and symptoms of a heart attack to watch out for:

Tightness, pain and pressure in chest

Nausea, heartburn

Shortness of breath

Fatigue, anxiety or sweating

Cold sweat

Uneven heartbeat

The severity of these symptoms may vary from person to person.

If you notice any of these symptoms, inform your healthcare provider as soon as possible. If you or someone around you is having a heart attack, get access to emergency medical services.

Tips to reduce heart attack risk

"Unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and high pollution levels are some of the reasons why India is becoming the centre of heart disease in the world. Nothing beats a healthy lifestyle. This means, eating a healthy diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole nuts, seeds. Limit the consumption of oils and fats like trans fats. It is important to incorporate exercise to your routine, ideally 30 minutes five times a week. These healthy practices can result in 20-25% reduction in the risk of heart disease," Dr Sameer Gupta, Interventional Cardiologist at Metro Hospital said.

The doctor recommends regular screenings and tests for blood pressure, diabetes, blood sugar and cholesterol.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.