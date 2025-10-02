A Nutritionist's Guide To The Health Benefits Of Vitamin B6; 5 Food Sources

When you hear the word vitamin, B6 might not be the first that comes to mind. Though this nutrient plays a surprisingly pivotal role in keeping your body in balance. From mood and brain function to metabolism and immune defense, the importance of B6 reaches far beyond what meets the eye.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee breaks down exactly why B6 deserves a spot on your health radar and how to make sure you're getting enough. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Did you know? Without Vitamin B6 (pyridoxal 5'-phosphate), your body cannot properly metabolise or absorb protein… and without adequate protein you cannot build muscle!"

Why B6 matters

- Needed to metabolise almost all amino acids

- Supports nearly 100 enzyme reactions in the body

- Helps lower HbA1c (important for diabetics)

- Essential whether protein comes from supplements or natural foods (fish, chicken, eggs, pulses, dairy , soya)

- Helps protein metabolism and controls blood sugar levels.

5 B6-rich foods to eat

1. Chickpeas: One of the best plant-based sources of vitamin B6. A single cup of canned chickpeas provides more than 65% of your daily value. They are also a great source of fiber and protein.

2. Tuna and salmon: These fatty fish are excellent sources of B6. A 3-ounce serving of cooked yellowfin tuna provides over 50% of your daily value, while sockeye salmon offers about 35%.

3. Chicken breast: A popular lean protein, a roasted chicken breast can provide a significant portion of your daily B6 needs.

4. Potatoes: These versatile vegetables are a great source of B6, especially when eaten with the skin. A medium-sized baked potato contains about 35% of the daily value.

5. Bananas: This fruit is a convenient source of B6, with a medium banana providing around 25% of the daily value.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.