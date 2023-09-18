9 Weight Loss Tips That Will Come In Handy For Lazy People

Portion control is an easy way to maintain a diet as a lazy person

Weight loss is possible with lifestyle changes. However, if you are lazy or don't have enough time on your hands, it can be difficult to lose weight. By making small, gradual changes to your daily routine, you can achieve long-term success. It's important to focus on consistency and finding ways to make healthy choices without feeling overwhelmed. Keep reading as we share weight loss tips you can follow if you are lazy.

Here are 9 weight loss tips that can be helpful for lazy people and how they can be followed:

1. Drink plenty of water

Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day. This helps in boosting metabolism, reducing calorie intake, and promoting satiety.

2. Incorporate spicy food

Eating spicy food can increase metabolism and help burn calories. Add spices like chilli peppers, cayenne pepper, or hot sauce to your meals.

3. Drink green tea

Green tea has been shown to increase fat oxidation and boost metabolism. Replace sugary beverages with green tea to aid in weight loss.

4. Improve sleep quality

Getting better sleep is essential for weight loss. Establish a consistent sleep schedule, create a relaxing bedtime routine, and ensure your sleep environment is comfortable. Make sure to get 8-9 hours of sleep each night.

5. Take Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to weight gain. Consider taking a Vitamin D supplement or spending more time in the sun to maintain adequate levels. Make sure to get sunlight in the correct manner and not over-expose yourself to the sun.

6. Practice portion control

Pay attention to serving sizes and try to eat smaller portions. Use smaller plates or bowls to visually trick yourself into eating less. The idea is to eat adequately and not less than what your body needs.

7. Eat slowly

Eating slowly can help you feel fuller and prevent overeating. Chew your food thoroughly and savour each bite to enhance satiety signals. It takes your brain about 20-25 minutes to release you are overeating. Eating too fast can lead to you overeating without you realising.

8. Walk more

Increase your daily steps by incorporating more walking into your routine. Take the stairs instead of the elevator, park farther away, or go for short walks throughout the day. You can also walk to errands instead of using a vehicle when travelling nearby.

9. Consume fibre-rich foods

Include fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes in your diet. Fiber promotes feelings of fullness and aids in digestion.

These tips can be followed by making small, gradual changes to your lifestyle. Start by implementing one or two tips at a time and gradually incorporate more as you feel comfortable. Remember that consistency is key, and finding ways to make healthy choices without feeling overwhelmed is crucial for long-term success.

Although it is crucial to understand that physical movement is essential for weight loss as well as better overall health. Exercising regularly can also decrease your risk of developing a variety of chronic diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.