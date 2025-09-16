9 Reasons Why You Should Make Dahi (Yogurt) At Home And How

Dahi or curd is more than a staple in Indian households, it is essential. Besides being a cooling and refreshing side dish, there are various factors that make dahi a reliable staple. But when it comes to choosing between homemade and store-bought dahi, which one truly stands out? Dahi is a dairy product that is fermented by inoculating milk with specific bacterial cultures. These probiotics are essential for gut health, aiding in digestion and boosting immunity. In this article, we outline some common reasons why you should making dahi at home instead of consuming store-bought.

Here's why you should start making dahi at home

1. You know the ingredients

Homemade dahi allows you to use high-quality, fresh milk without added preservatives or artificial additives. This ensures a pure and natural product. In fact, this also ensure you are not consuming salt or sugar without realising.

2. Rich in probiotics

Studies indicate that homemade curd contains live probiotic cultures that are highly beneficial for your gut health. This probiotics can help you maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. This not only improves your physical health but also your mental health.

3. Cost-efficient

Making dahi at home is not only healthy but also economical. A litre of milk can easily yield about 800 grams of dahi. While buying dahi especially fancier brands can cost way more than it would if you made dahi at home, from scratch.

4. Customisable

When you buy store-bought dahi, the consistency and tartness is not alterable. When you make dahi at home, you can adjust the tartiness and decide whether you like it thick, creamy, etc. A quick google search can help you understand how to customise your dahi's flavour profile.

5. No added sugar or flavours

Unlike some store-bought varieties, homemade dahi doesn't contain added sugars or artificial flavours, making it a healthier choice. Although, if you prefer it flavoured or sweet, you can always top your dahi with honey, jaggery or fruits as they are much healthier than pre-packaged sweet yogurts.

6. Tailored to personal needs

Some people prefer buffalo milk or cow milk over the other, these specific tailoring can help people decide what they prefer. You can also prepare plant-based yogurt if you want to be dairy-free.

7. Probiotic potential

Research indicates that homemade curd contains live lactic acid bacteria (LAB) that contribute to gut health by restoring intestinal flora balance.

8. Nutritional density

Yogurts including dahi, are rich in essential nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin A, B2, and B12, supporting bone health and overall well-being.

9. Antioxidant properties

Studies have shown that dahi prepared from buffalo's milk, especially when supplemented with date fruit pastes, exhibits improved antioxidant activity, which may contribute to cardiovascular health.

How to make dahi at home

Ingredients

1 litre of full-fat milk

1 tablespoon of fresh dahi (as a starter)

Instructions

Boil the milk and let it cool to lukewarm temperature (around 40°C). Add the starter dahi to the milk and mix well. Cover the container and keep it in a warm place for 6-8 hours or until it sets. Once set, refrigerate the dahi to stop further fermentation.

Tips to keep in mind

Fermentation time: Longer fermentation results in a tangier taste and thicker consistency.

Milk quality: The quality of milk directly affects the taste and texture of the dahi.

Starter culture: Ensure the starter dahi contains live cultures for effective fermentation.

While store-bought dahi offers convenience, homemade dahi stands out in terms of nutritional benefits, taste customisation, and cultural connection. By making dahi at home, you not only ensure a healthier option but also embrace a tradition that has been passed down through generations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

