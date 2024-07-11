10 Health Benefits Of Consuming A Bowl Of Curd With Your Lunch

Incorporating a bowl of curd into your lunch can provide multifaceted health benefits

Curd, also known as yogurt, is a dairy product obtained by fermenting milk with beneficial bacterial cultures, primarily Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. This fermentation process transforms milk into a creamy, tangy substance rich in probiotics, proteins, calcium, vitamins, and minerals. Consuming curd is generally healthy as it offers numerous benefits such as improved digestion, boosted immunity, stronger bones, and enhanced skin health. Eating a bowl of curd with lunch daily can be particularly advantageous. Keep reading as we share a list of benefits you can achieve from consuming curd daily with your lunch.

Consuming a bowl of curd with lunch can provide the following benefits:

1. Improves digestion

Curd contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome aids in the digestion of food, absorption of nutrients, and prevention of gastrointestinal disorders.

2. Boosts immunity

The probiotics in curd enhance the body's immune response by promoting the production of antibodies and enhancing the activity of immune cells. A stronger immune system helps the body fight off infections and diseases more effectively.

3. Strengthens bones and teeth

Curd is rich in calcium and phosphorus, essential minerals for bone and teeth health. Regular intake of calcium and phosphorus helps in maintaining bone density and preventing conditions like osteoporosis.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Aids in weight management

Curd is high in protein, which helps in promoting satiety and reducing overall calorie intake. It can help in managing weight by reducing hunger pangs and preventing overeating.

5. Improves heart health

Curd contains heart-healthy fats and can help in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Regular consumption can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by managing cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

6. Enhances skin health

The lactic acid in curd acts as a natural exfoliant and moisturiser for the skin. It helps in maintaining smooth, hydrated, and healthy skin by promoting the shedding of dead skin cells and retaining moisture.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Regulates blood sugar levels

The protein and fat content in curd can slow down the digestion of carbohydrates, leading to a gradual release of sugar into the bloodstream. This helps in preventing spikes in blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes.

8. Reduces stress and anxiety

The probiotics in curd can influence the gut-brain axis, which plays a role in regulating mood and mental health. Consuming curd can help in reducing symptoms of stress and anxiety by promoting a healthy gut-brain connection.

9. Promotes healthy hair

Curd is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals essential for hair health. Regular consumption can improve hair strength, reduce hair fall, and promote overall hair health.

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Hydrates the body

Curd has a high water content, which helps in keeping the body hydrated. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining bodily functions, regulating temperature, and preventing dehydration.

Incorporating a bowl of curd into your lunch can provide these multifaceted health benefits, contributing to overall well-being and a balanced diet. However, it is important to ensure that the curd is fresh and made from good quality milk to maximise its health benefits. For individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies, plant-based alternatives like almond or coconut yogurt can be considered.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.