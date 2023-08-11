9 Benefits Of Consuming Yoghurt Daily

Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which has exfoliating properties that can enhance skin texture

Yoghurt is a dairy product made from milk that has been fermented by adding live bacteria cultures. These bacteria, mainly Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, convert lactose (milk sugar) into lactic acid, resulting in the production of yoghurt. Yoghurt provides us with a variety of health benefits that can boost our overall health. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of consuming yoghurt daily.

10 Ways is which yoghurt is beneficial to our health:

1. Improved digestion

Yoghurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that aid in better digestion and prevent gastrointestinal issues like constipation and diarrhoea. Regular consumption of yoghurt may help improve digestion, alleviate symptoms of lactose intolerance, and reduce the risk of certain gastrointestinal issues.

2. Enhanced immune system

The probiotics in yoghurt help boost the immune system by increasing the production of natural antibodies, enhancing the body's ability to fight off infections and diseases.

3. Stronger bones and muscles

Yoghurt is an excellent source of calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong bones and preventing osteoporosis. It also contains vitamin D, which aids in calcium absorption. It also provides a decent amount of protein, which is important for muscle development and repair. Yoghurt is a good source of calcium, which is essential for strong bones and teeth.

4. Weight management

Including yoghurt in your diet can help with weight management. It is low in calories, high in protein, and keeps you feeling full for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking and overeating.

5. Heart health

Yoghurt consumption has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease. The probiotics, calcium, and potassium in yoghurt contribute to lower blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

6. Improved nutrient absorption

Yoghurt contains enzymes that facilitate the absorption of various nutrients like vitamins and minerals, making it easier for the body to benefit from other foods consumed.

7. Better mood and mental health

The probiotics in yoghurt have been found to positively impact mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and stress levels.

8. Lowered risk of type 2 diabetes

Regular yoghurt consumption is associated with a decreased risk of type 2 diabetes. The probiotics and high protein content in yoghurt help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

9. Skin health

Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which has exfoliating properties that can enhance skin texture and improve conditions like acne. Applying yoghurt topically can also help soothe sunburns and reduce inflammation.

10. Probiotics

Yogurt contains live bacteria cultures (probiotics) that are beneficial to the digestive system. They help maintain a healthy gut microbiome and aid in digestion.

However, it's important to note that not all yoghurts are created equal. Some varieties can be high in added sugars or artificial ingredients, so it's best to choose plain yoghurt or those without excessive added sugars. As for consuming yoghurt daily, it can be a part of a healthy diet. However, individual dietary needs and preferences vary, so it's always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised nutrition advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.