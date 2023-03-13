7 Warning Signs Of An Unhealhy Gut You Must Know

Adding probiotcs and prebiotics to your diet can boost gut health

You may have heard the phrase "everything starts with your gut." Yes, therefore, it's important to keep your gut in a good condition. Majorly, what you eat throughout the day can influence your gut health. If you keep gorging on junk and don't do enough physical activity, you may start facing a lot of health issues. So, when you ignore your gut health, remember that certain bad gut bacteria may lead to conditions like thyroid, chronic acid reflux, bloating and even diabetes among other issues. But, how can you identify if your gut is healthy or not? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares Instagram Stories stating various signs that show that your gut needs support.

According to the health expert, these signs convey that your gut needs support:

1) Bloated after meals

2) Excessive burping

3) GERD & acid reflux

4) Frequent diarrhoea

5) Intolerant to some foods

6) Skin irritation

7) Sleep disturbances or constant fatigue

Now that we are discussing the gut, it's good to know certain ways to keep your gut healthy. Right? According to Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, a delicious food combination - curd rice - can help your gut stay in a good state. Dahi chawal spells comfort and many people would agree on this one. It's delicious and comes with a satisfactory experience. There are many health benefits of curd rice. The health expert says that this food combo is beneficial for your gut. In fact, these two food items combined together can be called "gut stars." She states, "A bacteria called lactobacillus bulgaricus is present in curd rice. These bacteria make digestion easier." Also, do you suffer from digestive problems? If yes then, you can have white rice which is low in fibre, bland and easy to digest."Be conscious of your gut health and eat healthly, sleep well and exercise regularly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.