According to the World Health Organization, children under the age of five, both globally and in India, are facing a deadly infection known as pneumonia. The infection of the lungs, where the air sacs fill up with pus or fluid, making it difficult to breathe, affects around 30 million children approximately. This infection also has a high mortality rate, as 14% of all children under five who contract it can face death. The main causes of pneumonia are possible exposure to bacteria, viruses, and, rarely, even fungi. When pneumonia spreads in the body, it weakens the lungs and weakens overall immune function. The key to tackling this lies in early detection and knowing what signs may be behind causing pneumonia in children.

7 Signs and Symptoms Of Pneumonia In Children

1. Persistent Cough

One of the signs that pneumonia is present in the body could be experiencing a persistent dry cough with or without phlegm (snot). This cough is caused by inflammation in the lungs, which can cause them to fill with mucus or fluid. When children develop a cough, it is the body's way to offer a defence to help clear fluid or mucus in the lungs. Unlike a normal cough, a cough due to pneumonia may sound hoarser and cause deep pain.

2. Rapid Breathing

A tell-tale sign of pneumonia in children is rapid breathing as the respiratory rate becomes faster. Due to excessive fluid build-up in the lungs, children may struggle to breathe to get more oxygen supply. Parents may notice chest retractions (a visible skin pulling in-between the lungs) or constant flaring nostrils (alternate parts of the nose). This symptom is a reliable way often used by doctors to diagnose pneumonia in children.

3. Chest Pain Or Discomfort

Constant chest pain or feeling uneasy in the chest area is often experienced by children with pneumonia. The pain occurs due to the lungs' inability to perform their normal function, and it gets worse when trying to breathe. As a chest x-ray is needed to diagnose pneumonia, when they are not available, doctors use chest indrawing and discomfort as the clinical signs of pneumonia in children aged 2 to 59 months, especially in community settings.

4. Fever And Chills

The body develops a fever as a natural defence mechanism when it is exposed to an infection. Fever and chills are common infection markers that occur as the child's body raises its temperature to kill possible bacteria or viruses. Children may develop chills as their body is trying to reach a higher temperature to effectively fight the infection. If a child has a high fever (above 38.5-degree celsius) with chills, it is often a signal that a more serious infection has taken hold and needs immediate medical treatment. Research published in the Indian Journal of Paediatrics reported that fever with chills is strongly associated with bacterial pneumonia, especially in children under five.

5. Fatigue And Weakness

Feeling tired and experiencing weakness is common in children who have pneumonia, as the body is tired from fighting the infection. Children may have reduced daily activity levels, and even after treatment, their vigour could only return in a diminished capacity. A study in Cureus on severe pneumonia in Indian children reported that systemic effects like electrolyte imbalance contributed to weakness and lethargy, especially in those under the age of five.

6. Loss Of Appetite

As children's bodies are using extra energy to fight pneumonia, they can experience a loss of appetite. The act of refusal to eat or drink can affect the recovery, as the body needs enhanced nutrients to effectively fight the infection. Poor appetite may be linked to both the infection itself and the fact that the body has a reduced oxygen supply. A study in the Indian Journal of Paediatrics found that loss of appetite was present in over 60% of hospitalised children with pneumonia, often alongside fever and cough.

7. Bluish Lips Or Nails

This is a serious and visible sign of pneumonia as the body becomes starved of oxygen and exhibits clear warnings. If parents notice bluish lips or nails, it is a sign that the infection has spread to the chest cavity of the child. Bluish lips or nails are also referred to as cyanosis, and it happens when the body isn't getting enough oxygen because the lungs are filled with infection and fluid. According to Frontiers in Paediatrics, it has been reported that cyanosis (bluish lips/nails) was strongly associated with severe pneumonia in children, often requiring hospitalisation and oxygen therapy for treatment.

When To Seek Medical Help

The early signs of pneumonia should be identified, and immediate medical help should be sought to avoid an acute case from becoming severe.

The emergency signs include having difficulty breathing or a persistently high fever that doesn't break.

Note: It is very important to consult a paediatrician for seeking the correct course of action if you are doubtful whether your child has pneumonia.

Prevention And Care To Avoid Pneumonia

Studies say that pneumonia in children is preventable through practising the following:

Getting children under five vaccinated by getting them the pneumococcal conjugate virus vaccine and haemophilus influenzae type b vaccine.

Ensuring that children consume a nutritious diet for high natural immunity to effectively fight if the infection enters their body.

Controlling indoor air pollution has been studied to lower the chances of children getting pneumonia. When polluted air gets trapped in unventilated places, it can worsen respiratory infections and affect recovery time.

Maintaining proper hygiene practices like handwashing and avoiding indoor and outdoor smoke exposure can lower the chances of getting this infection.

Pneumonia in children can be deadly if left untreated; knowing the early signs and consulting a paediatrician is vital. Parents are advised to seek immediate medical intervention if they notice any of the above signs being experienced by their children.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.