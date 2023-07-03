7 Every Day Foods That Are Making You Gain Weight

Many commercial nut butter brands add oils, sugars, and artificial additives to enhance flavour

What we eat directly influences our health and even our weight. Eating nutritious foods can ensure your stay fit. However on the other hand, certain foods can lead you to gain weight. You might be consuming these foods without realising how bad they are for your health. Read on as we discuss foods that are causing you to gain weight.

7 Foods you eat regularly that are causing you to gain weight:

1. Fruit juices

While it is commonly perceived that fruit juices are healthy due to their natural fruit content, they can actually contribute to weight gain. Many commercially available fruit juices are loaded with added sugars, which can quickly increase calorie intake. Additionally, the process of juicing removes the fibre content of the fruit, making it less filling and causing one to consume more calories overall.

2. Granola bars

Often marketed as a convenient and healthy snack option, granola bars can sometimes be high in added sugars and fats. Many store-bought granola bars contain ingredients like chocolate chips, honey, and various sweeteners, which can lead to weight gain if consumed in excess. It's important to read the nutritional labels and choose granola bars with lower sugar content and whole ingredients.

3. Dried fruits

Although fruits are generally considered healthy, the drying process concentrates their natural sugars, making dried fruits a calorie-dense option. Eating a handful of dried fruits might not seem like much, but they can quickly add up in terms of calories. It is advisable to consume dried fruits in moderation and be mindful of the serving size.

4. Nut butters

While nuts themselves are a great source of healthy fats and protein, the same cannot necessarily be said for nut butters. Many commercial nut butter brands add oils, sugars, and artificial additives to enhance flavour and texture. These additional ingredients can significantly increase the calorie content of the nut butter and lead to weight gain if consumed excessively.

5. Smoothies

While smoothies can be a great way to incorporate fruits and vegetables into your diet, they can also be high in calories and sugars, especially when store-bought or made with added sweeteners. Smoothies made with fruit juice, frozen yogurt, or excessive amounts of sugary fruits can lead to weight gain if consumed frequently. Moderation and using whole fruits, vegetables, and a base such as water or unsweetened milk can help make smoothies a healthier choice.

6. Salad dressings

Salads are often considered a go-to for weight loss, but high-calorie dressings can sabotage these efforts. Many bottled salad dressings contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives, leading to increased calorie intake. Opting for homemade dressings using olive oil, vinegar, herbs, and spices can provide flavour without all the unnecessary calories.

7. Whole wheat bread

While whole wheat bread is generally considered healthier than white bread, it is still a source of carbohydrates and calories. Eating large portions of bread, regardless of its type, can contribute to weight gain if not balanced with other nutrient-rich foods. Portion control is key when it comes to incorporating bread into a healthy diet. Additionally, be mindful of the ingredients in store-bought whole wheat bread, as some brands may contain added sugars and preservatives.

Make sure to strike a balance between a healthy diet and occasionally indulging in unhealthy foods. This can help you maintain your weight and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.