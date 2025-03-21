5 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight: Expert Explains

Are you facing difficulties in losing weight? Celebrity lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho posted a video on Instagram explaining why people are struggling to lose weight despite following strict diets and challenging fitness regimes. He begins the video by explaining, "When I collect all of the data of people who have struggled to lose weight, burn fat and then there are those who find it easy - it requires action with attention and a little bit of science, a little bit of wisdom, a little bit of knowledge and experience and common sense- and they lose that weight, they burn that fat. So when I look at my data, I pull up 5 points why over the years people have been struggling."

According to Luke Coutinho, these 5 points, which are as follows, will help in burning fat:

Stop chasing weight loss - Luke asks everyone to chase fat loss instead of trying harder to lose weight. He says, "Weight loss is a scale that is usually obvious lies. It's a great benchmark but not everything." He explains that when you put on muscles, your overall weight may go up. Hence, there is no point in chasing weight loss. According to him, while chasing weight loss, "you are depriving yourself of foods, you are not looking into nourishments. Fat loss and fat burning look at nourishment. In weight loss, most people are losing water, and most people are losing muscle, and that's why all these fads and trends about fixed diets always give you weight loss and never give you fat burn." Avoid stress - "The more fat you store because you are chronically stressed out. This is unfortunate but grateful for survival. Most of us are so stressed out chronically that we are in survival mode", the lifestyle coach explains, adding, "You should be in the fat-burning mode because when the body is in survival mode, the body doesn't burn fat, and it stores more and more fat." Limit eating even healthy foods - According to Luke, even if you are eating more healthy food, these may not be beneficial in fat loss. He says, "Your body works not in the principle of math, but it works in the principle of science, biology, physiology and chemistry. Even if you have a bowl of salad, if you are eating more of it, your body doesn't need that energy. So this is just a problem. So as much as overeating bad things not burning fat but it is also the eating of good healthy things." Sleep sufficiently - It is a known fact that 8 hours of daily sleep is extremely crucial for every individual for not only burning fats but for the overall health of the body. Rooting for the same, the lifestyle coach shares, "If you are sleep deprived, if you do not have sleep time consistency, you are not in fat-burning mode. In fact, you are gonna be storing more fat, and it's gonna be difficult for you to lose fat." Stop emotional cravings - "You ignore your emotional health, and hence, you have emotional cravings. And most people are eating their emotions rather than eating great foods," Luke states.

Finally, he captioned the video by mentioning, "These are mostly the most common reasons .... other reasons can stem from hormonal imbalances, junk and processed food, low vitamin D3 levels, too much cardio and no strength training, sedentary lifestyles ....waiting for the next magic weight loss pill or fad."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.