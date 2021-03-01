5 Mistakes You Should Avoid When Following A Plant-Based Diet To Prevent Nutritional Deficiencies

A plant-based diet can help you lose weight and boost heart health

Highlights Eat a well-balanced meal to prevent nutritional deficiencies

A plant-based diet will offer you good amount of fibre

This diet can help you maintain a healthy weight

Plant-based diets have gained huge popularity all over the world. This diet focuses on the consumption of plant-based foods and avoiding animal-based foods. A plant-based diet also limits the consumption of processed foods and adds more whole foods to your diet. Following a plant-based diet can offer multiple health benefits including weight loss. Better heart health is another notable benefit of following a plant-based diet. According to studies, this is also beneficial to your cognitive health. It may also help reduce the risk of diabetes. A well-planned plant-based diet can help you receive all necessary nutrients in the required amount. But if not followed carefully, it can lead to certain nutrient deficiencies. Here are some common mistakes you must avoid when following a plant-based diet to ensure an adequate intake of all required nutrients.

Plant-based diet: Mistakes you should avoid

1. Not consuming a well-balanced meal

It can be a little tricky to add nutrients like protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids and iron. You can find plant-based alternates to these nutrients. An expert can help consume well-balanced and prescribe supplements if required (do not take supplements without consulting your doctor).

2. Not planning meals

Planning your meals will help you ensure a better distribution of nutrients to each meal. Meal planning helps you reap more benefits than just beating hunger pangs. So, choose the ingredients for each meal and ensure the consumption of each nutrient.

3. Carb focused meals

Many make their plant-based diet carb focused and forget to add enough protein. Protein should be an essential part of your daily diet. Add plant-based protein sources like soybean, paneer, tofu, certain vegetables and more.

Add enough plant-based protein to your daily meals

4. You are going too fast

Switching to a plant-based diet in a day or two may lead to some discomforts and you may give up very easily. Make slow changes in your diet. Let your body adapt to the changes. Introducing changes slowly will also allow your digestive system to get used to these changes.

5. Not cooking at home

If you are consuming ready-to-eat products with a plant-based mark on them then your diet might not help you receive maximum benefits. These market-ready products might be loaded with preservatives and less fibre. Prepare your meals at home with fresh ingredients.

Take note of these before starting your plant-based journey!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.