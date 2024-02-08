4 Spices That Can Help Beat Cough & Cold, According To A Nutritionist

Black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom are among many spices that can help cure cold

Cough and cold are respiratory tract infections caused by viruses. These infections can cause symptoms like a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, coughing, and mild fever. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a list of spices that can help cure cold and cough.

Here's how these spices may help cure cold and cough:

1. Black pepper

It contains a compound called piperine, which has antimicrobial properties. It may help in reducing the severity of cough and cold symptoms by combating the microbes responsible for the infection. Black pepper also has expectorant properties, which can help in relieving congestion and expelling mucus from the respiratory tract.

2. Cinnamon

It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Cinnamon can help in fighting off the infection-causing microbes and reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract. It may also provide relief from coughing by soothing the throat.

3. Cloves

They contain a compound called eugenol, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Cloves may help in alleviating cough and cold symptoms by targeting the bacteria causing the infection and reducing inflammation in the respiratory system.

4. Cardamom

It has antibacterial and expectorant properties, which can assist in fighting off infection-causing bacteria and aiding in the loosening and removal of mucus from the respiratory tract. Cardamom may also help relieve symptoms like a sore throat and congestion.

Although these spices have been traditionally used as home remedies for cough and cold, it is important to note that scientific research on their efficacy is limited. They should be used as supplementary measures and are not a substitute for medical treatment. If symptoms persist or worsen, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.